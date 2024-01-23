It’s cup week this Saturday for the local men’s and women’s hockey teams with action in the cup and plate knockout competitions.
The MHA Cup pits the teams from the top flight of the men’s and women’s leagues against each other.
In the men’s the first fixture has Athena Healthcare Harlequins A taking on Motorworx Valkyrs A.
Having already met earlier in the season in a game that ended in a 2-2 draw, both sides will be looking to gain an edge this time around.
The other fixture in the Men’s Cup sees an inter-club derby between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and B sides.
Despite being underdogs the second string side will be hoping to pull off an upset.
Both J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A have a bye.
In the Women’s Cup Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will look to keep their momentum after a hard-fought draw last weekend in what should be a very entertaining game against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Facing a very tough fixture, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B will throw everything they have against the formidable Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
Motorworx Valkyrs A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A are the two teams with a bye.
The Plate sees teams from Divisions One and Two battle it out, with the first fixture in the men’s draw seeing Motorworx Valkyrs B taking on Exceed Business Services Ramsey A, while clubmates Ramsey B take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
In what should be a hard-fought match, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play Motorworx Valkyrs C.
The clash between Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B has been rearranged to take place this weekend.
With only two fixtures, the Women’s Plate has a less busy schedule this weekend.
The first match sees the second inter-club Ramsey Crookall Bacchas derby of the weekend as the B side take on the girls in the C team.
Rounding out the senior hockey for the weekend is the game between Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.
Unaffected by the knockout competitions, the under-15s league continues with three matches. J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres play Motorworx Valkyrs, Athena Healthcare Harlequins meet Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals, and Canaccord Genuity Vikings take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.