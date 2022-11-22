Hockey: League and relegation matters to be decided
Heading into the final weekend of the Rossborough Mixed Hockey Leagues and three divisions are still to be decided.
The Premier League has Bacchas A sitting top and anything but a defeat will confirm the title for them.
Their meeting with Vikings A is also a precursor for the following weekend’s cup final.
Valkyrs will be playing for pride against Celts to try and take third place. The latter side will be buoyed by their win away in the EHA mixed championships last weekend.
In the bottom half, Bacchas B have confirmed that top spot and will face Ramsey to conclude the season looking for another win.
Valkyrs B take on Vikings B for their last game and, I’m sure, will battle hard like they have all season to the final whistle.
In Division One Valkyrs C will take on a tricky Southerners to try and gain those all-important two points, and hope that Harlequins falter at the final hurdle against Vikings D.
Vikings C have already been relegated so will look to put up a fight against Bacchas C to see the season out.
Division Two winners Cammags take on mid-table Valkyrs D who have found form recently and could grab a point off the champions in a final flurry.
Ravens have cemented the runner-up place in Division Two and will come up against Vikings E in their final game of the season.
Castletown Cushags play Rookies in the big game of the day to decide which will save themselves from relegation in this bottom-of-the-table battle.
Ultimately it will be down to what teams are put out on the day and who has more fire in their bellies to take the lead.
Division Three champions Bacchas Colts will face runners-up Harlequins B, who will want to try and upset the party knowing if they take a win they have beaten the winners of the league.
Colts will want to maintain their perfect winning run and not drop a point.
Harlequins C have their sights set on Castletown Cosney who are only one point ahead of them and will want to climb the final standings.
A match that could go either way, and sure to be played in a fun manner, will be Carrick versus Bacchas D.
In the under-15s league leaders Bacchas take on Ramsey Rogues & Rascals in a must-win game.
Vikings are still hot on the heels and it could come down to a tie, worked back on head-to-heads if they weren’t to win and results go Vikings way.
The latter side take on Castletown Sharks and will be confident of playing well and taking the two points to apply the pressure on.
Harlequins sit third and face Castletown Sabres hoping to stay third or even pip Vikings to the runners-up spot dependant on results.
HOCKEY FIXTURES
Saturday, November 26
Rossborough Mixed Premier League
2.05pm Vikings A v Bacchas A @ NSC
12.35pm Valkyrs A v Castletown Celts @ QEII
2.05pmBacchas B v Ramsey A @ RGS
2.05pm Vikings B v Valkyrs B @ QEII
Rossborough Mixed Division One
12.35pm Vikings C v Bacchas Mixed C @ KWC
12.35pm Castletown Southernersv Valkyrs C
@ CRHS
12.35pm Vikings D v Harlequins A @ NSC
Rossborough Mixed Division Two
12.35pm Vikings E v Ramsey Ravens @ RGS
11.05am Castletown Cushags v Ramsey Rookies
@ CRHS
11.05am Valkyrs D v Castletown Cammags @ QEII
Rossborough Mixed Division Three
11.05am Bacchas Colts v Harlequins B @ NSC
2.05pm Castletown Cosney v Harlequins C
@ CRHS
3.35pm Bacchas D v Castletown Carrick @ QEII
Rossborough Under-15 League
3.35pm Vikings v Castletown Sharks @ CRHS
3.35pm Castletown Sabres v Harlequins @ NSC
3.35pm Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v
Bacchas @ RGS
Sunday, November 27
England Hockey Junior Championships
(round three)
10am IoM u14 Boys* v Chester
10amIoM U16 Girls* v Deeside Ramblers
10am IoM U18 Boys* v Bowden
* Home fixtures but away teams won’t travel
