Hockey league titles can be decided this weekend

Sam Spooner in action for Vikings B during this side's MHA Men’s Cup interclub derby with Vikings A last Saturday (Photo: Dave Kneale) ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

A couple of Manx Hockey Association league titles could potentially be decided this weekend.

The outcomes of both Rossborough Women’s Premier League and Men’s Division Two are on the cusp of being decided.

First up in the Women’s Premier League, Vikings A could sew up the title as long as they can overcome Castletown A while Valkyrs A will also need to drop a point when they face Ramsey A.

This situation is unlikely based on form but stranger things have happened - few will bet against both Vikings A and Valkyrs A winning this weekend.

With the title battle going on, you could be forgiven for forgetting the other fixture in this league which takes place between Bacchas A and Valkyrs B. The latter are scrapping for their survival in the top flight and the westerners will be hoping for at least a point to stave off relegation for another week.

The next title that could be decided this Saturday is entirely in the hands of the league leaders: Harlequins B don’t need to rely on other results to be crowned champions as long as they defeat third-placed Valkyrs C.

This sounds easy, but Valkyrs have performed well when they have been able to get a team out and will not be easy to overcome.

Elsewhere, the chasing pack in the form of Bacchas Colts and Bacchas C go head-to-head and Ramsey B take on Castletown C.

Although other titles cannot be decided this week there are still some exciting games, especially in Rossborough Men’s Division One where the two title protagonists go head-to-head.

Bacchas B and Castletown A are level on points and only separated by one goal in the two sides’ head-to-head record, so whoever wins this match will be the outright favourites to earn promotion back into the top flight.

With Castletown having that one goal lead, Bacchas must win this if they want the destination of the title to be in their own hands, while a draw or win would be good enough to maintain control for the southerners.

Elsewhere the young and exciting Harlequins side take on Castletown B, with the southerners desperate for a couple of points to stave off relegation.

In the Rossborough Men’s Premier League, Vikings A and Bacchas A are the title protagonists with the latter facing a tough match against Valkyrs A who have come close to overcoming the leaders this year and have already defeated Vikings A once.

Although Bacchas A go into the game as favourites, Valkyrs will be hoping to get going right from the first whistle in order to have a huge say in the title destination and potentially drag themselves into the trophy fight.

Vikings A have a somewhat easier fixture against Valkyrs B and will be hoping the westerners first string can do them a favour.

Elsewhere, Vikings B will hope they can go one step further when they face Ramsey A and earn a point or two against a side that is neither threatened with relegation nor have any remaining hopes of mixing it with the top three.

The most exciting division of them sees four out of the five teams in Rossborough Women’s Division Two still battling for the title.

Vikings C currently sit top of the league and face third-placed Castletown Colts, while Bacchas C - who sit in second but level on points with the leaders - take on bottom side Castletown C.

Only two points separate the four teams, but this weekend could see a swing in Bacchas Colts’ favour if Castletown Colts can overcome Vikings C. One thing is for sure, with four games left including this weekend, it is set to be an exciting few weeks.

Saturday, March 26:

Rossborough Men’s Premier League

12.30pm Motorworx Valkyrs B v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A @ QEII

2omCanaccord Genuity Vikings B v Exceed Business Services Ramsey A @ NSC

2pmRamsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas A

v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ KWC

Rossborough Women’s Premier League

12.30pmMotorworx Valkyrs B v Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas A @ KWC

2pmMotorworx Valkyrs A v Exceed Business Services Ramsey A @ QEII

2pm J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown A

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A @ CRHS

Rossborough Men’s Division One

12.30pmRamsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas B v J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown A @ CRHS

12.30pmAthena Healthcare Harlequins A

v J.Qualtrough Castletown B @ NSC

Rossborough Women’s Division One

3.30pmMotorworx Valkyrs C v Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas B @ KWC

3.30pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings B

v J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown B @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Division Two

11am Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne

Bacchas Colts v Ramsey Crookall

Cronkbourne Bacchas C @ CRHS

12.30pmExceed Business Services Ramsey B

v J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown C @ RGS

3.30pmMotorworx Valkyrs C

v Athena Healthcare Harlequins B @ QEII

Rossborough Women’s Division Two

2pmExceed Business Services Ramsey B

v J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown C @ RGS

3.30pmJ.Qualtrough Castletown Colts v Canaccord Genuity Vikings C @ CRHS

Rossborough Mixed U16 2

11am Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas

v J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown @ NSC

11am Motorworx Valkyrs v Canaccord Genuity Vikings @ QEII

3.30pmExceed Business Services Ramsey R&R