The final gameday of the men's and women’s hockey season takes place this Saturday with a number of league titles up for grabs.
In the Men’s Premiership, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A need a victory against Motorworx Valkyrs A to stand a chance of winning the title.
Currently in first place by one point, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A also need to take a victory against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A as a draw could see Bacchas claim the title on goal difference.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A need to score a hat full of goals in their game against Bacchas B to take an impressive third in their first season in the top flight for a number of years.
Vikings A secured the Women’s Premiership title last Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over Valkyrs A. The battle for second place will be decided this weekend, with the winner of Bacchas A v Castletown A taking the runners-up stop.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be playing Castletown B who are hoping to end their season on a positive note.
Having already been promoted, Valkyrs B will look to end the campaign with 10 wins out of 10 in Men’s Division One as they take on Vikings B, while the latter’s C side face a tough test if they want to avoid the drop in their game against Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.
A draw between Harlequins B and Castletown B will be enough for both sides to retain their place in Division One.
In Women’s Division One, Ramsey A can wrap up the title and promotion if they manage to take a win against Valkyrs B.
Hot on their heels are Vikings B who, after being awarded a walkover win against Bacchas C, will hope that the stars align for them on Saturday. Bacchas B take on Castletown C with the southerners needing a point to ensure safety.
During the week Bacchas D and Colts teams played each other in Men’s Division Two, with the D team coming out with a 10-4 win.
This means that three teams are still in the hunt for promotion, with the first being Bacchas Colts who play Ramsey B. Also in the hunt are Bacchas D as they take on Castletown C. Should both Bacchas sides lose, Valkyrs C will take the title.
Women’s Division Two rounds out the senior leagues with Harlequins B taking on Ramsey B in a battle which will decide second place.
Having already won the league, Castletown D will finish off their season against Valkyrs C. A bottom-of-the-table clash will decide who finishes in the bottom spot as Vikings C play Castletown E.
The Under-15s League sees Castletown Sabres play Valkyrs, while Ramsey Rogues & Rascals play Swales Flooring Harlequins.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE