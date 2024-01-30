After a hectic Saturday of knockout action last weekend, Manx Hockey Association’s men’s and women’s leagues make their return this Saturday.
For the second week in a row, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and B men’s teams face off, with the B side - having lost out in the last game – looking to cause an upset.
Elsewhere in the Men’s Premiership, Motorworx Valkyrs face a tough but winnable test against league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, while Athena Healthcare Harlequins A play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A in a fixture which both sides believe they can win.
The Women’s Premiership sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings A trying to extend their winning streak in their game versus Motorworx Valkyrs A.
Last season’s champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A travel to the capital for the battle against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A. Still searching for their first win of the year, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
An interclub derby between Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and C is the first fixture in Men’s Division One, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B will play Motorworx Valkyrs B in what promises to be a closely-fought game.
Newly-promoted Athena Healthcare Harlequins B face a tough test as they play promotion hopefuls Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.
In Women’s Division One, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and Motorworx Valkyrs B go head-to-head in a key game in the battle for promotion.
Elsewhere, Exceed Business Services Ramsey A will be looking to bounce back after last weekend’s defeat when they go up against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
The first of the two fixtures in Men’s Division Two has J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C playing Motorworx Valkyrs C, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D meet Exceed Business Services Ramsey B.
Rounding out the senior leagues in Women’s Division Two, Motorworx Valkyrs C will play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while a bottom-of-the-table clash sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E play Exceed Business Services Ramsey B.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B look to continue their strong form as they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D.
In the Under-15s League, Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres play Athena Healthcare Harlequins.
Saturday, February 3:
Men’s Premiership
2pmBacchas A v Bacchas B @ the NSC
2pmValkyrs A v Vikings A @ QEII
1.30pmCastletown B v Harlequins A @ kwc
Women’s Premiership
12.30pmBacchas A v Castletown A @ the NSC
12.30pmVikings A v Valkyrs A @ QEII
1.30pmCastletown B v Harlequins A @ kwc
Men’s Division One
3.30pmVikings C v Vikings B @ the NSC
12.30pmCastletown B v Valkyrs B @ CRHS
12.30pmRamsey A v Harlequins B @ RGS
Women’s Division One
11amCastletown C v Bacchas C @ the NSC
11amVikings B v Valkyrs B @ QEII
2pmRamsey A v Bacchas B @ CRHS
Men’s Division Two
11amCastletown C v Valkyrs C @ CRHS
2pmBacchas D v Ramsey B @ RGS
Women’s Division Two
3.30pmValkyrs C v Vikings C @ QEII
3.30pmCastletown E v Ramsey B @ CRHS
12pmHarlequins B v Castletown D @ KWC
Under-15s League
3.30pmRamsey Rogues Rascals v Bacchas @ RGS
4.30pmCastletown Sabres v Harlequins @ KWC
--------
Sunday, February 4:
EH Boys Under-18s Tier Two KO Championships
9.30amOAK Isle of Man v Timperely
@ Altrincham Grammar School for Boys
EH Girls Under-18 Tier Two Plate
10.30amOAK Isle of Man v Lichfield
@ University of Cumbria Lancaster
EH Boys Under-14s Tier Two Plate
10amOAK Isle of Man vs City of York
@ Lancaster University