The first week of Manx Hockey Association’s men's and women’s knockout competitions take place this weekend as the island’s teams compete in the cup, plate and bowl tournaments.
In the men’s cup, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A take on Motorworx Valkyrs A.
When the two sides met in this competition last year the latter side came away with a big win so Quins will be hoping to avoid a first-round exit this time around.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will play Motorworx Valkyrs B as the second Peel side in action in the cup aim to cause an upset.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face a difficult game in the first round of the women’s cup as they go up against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
This is the second game in as many weeks the two teams have gone head-to-head, with the last meeting ending 2-0 to the All Blacks.
Looking for an upset win are Ramsey A in their tricky match-up against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
In the plate there is only one game each in the men’s and women’s competitions. For the men, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B match up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B in what should be a close contest.
The women's plate game sees an intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby as the B side play the C team.
The women’s bowl sees Motorworx Valkyrs C play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C in what should be a close game.
Elsewhere, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E to face to face in the final senior game of the weekend.
In the Under-15s League, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play Ramsey Rogues and Rascals, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings B take on Swales Flooring Harlequins. Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas play Motorworx Valkyrs.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE