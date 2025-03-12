With the second half of the hockey season well underway, the men’s and women’s teams enter the seventh week of fixtures.
In the Men’s Premiership, Valkyrs B face a very difficult game against high-scoring leaders Bacchas A who are continuing their quest for the title.
Vikings A need a win to stay within touching distance of top spot as they play Harlequins A who want to return to winning ways after a big defeat last week. In what promises to be a close game, Valkyrs A travel down south to Castletown A.
The Women’s Premiership sees title favourites Castletown A take on the always tough Valkyrs A.
In-form Harlequins A will be full of confidence when they take on Ramsey A, while a very close game should take place between Bacchas A and Vikings A, with both looking to make a push for a top-three finish.
A top versus-bottom-clash takes place in Men’s Division One as Bacchas C play Vikings B. Leaders Bacchas B hope to stay top when they take on Castletown B, while a midtable match-up sees Harlequins B hoping to return to winning ways against Ramsey A.
An intra-Castletown derby takes place in Women’s Division One as the C side take on the D team.
Clubmates Castletown B are enjoying a fantastic season and will aim to continue their run of form against Valkyrs B. Bacchas B take on Vikings B in what should be a close game.
Men’s Division Two sees Bacchas Colts play Vikings C in a tricky game for the young Bacchas side. The other match in this division sees Valkyrs C versus Castletown C.
In Women’s Division Two, Valkyrs C play Castletown E, Harlequins B face a Ramsey B side fresh off a big win last weekend and lastly Bacchas C take on Vikings C.
In the Under-15s league, Harlequins take on Bacchas, Vikings A play Valkyrs while their clubmates in the B side play Castletown Sabres.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE