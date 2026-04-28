It was a weekend to remember for the Bacchas B family as both teams swept the Manx Hockey Association’s Plate titles in style.
The women’s set the pace early at the NSC on Saturday, turning a tight game against Valkyrs B into an impressive 5-1 victory.
Not to be outdone, the club’s men’s side delivered a masterclass against a stubborn Castletown B, cruising to a dominant 8-0 win to officially cap off a brilliant league and cup double.
In the Women’s Plate, an early start on Saturday saw an epic battle between the top two teams from Women’s Division One.
Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B started brightly and following several short corners and were rewarded with a goal in the eighth minute.
Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas B continued to drive forward with excellent attacking running play which earned a short corner that was converted to level things up at 1-1.
The game continued with both teams looking threatening. Superb work from Bacchas B in the D drew a save from the Valkyrs’ keeper but this was slotted home by Bacchas from close range giving them a 2-1 lead at half-time.
The second half started in similar vein with both teams pushing hard. Great inter-play through the midfield led to another short corner and a well-timed routine saw Bacchas score their third goal of the game.
Continued pressure from Bacchas saw two further goals in quick succession from open play and a deflected shot from a short corner made it 5-1.
Valkyrs continued to apply significant pressure, but they were thwarted by Bacchas’ excellent defence and goalkeeping to ensure their goal wasn't breached again.
The final scoreline 5-1 was definitely not a reflection of the match which was highly competitive throughout.
Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas Men’s B completed a remarkable season, by clinching the Men’s Plate to secure a league and plate double.
While the champions entered the final as favourites, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Men’s B team ensured the contest was hard-fought from the opening whistle.
Castletown started with intent, using sharp passing to pressure the Bacchas backline early on.
However, the league winners soon found their rhythm. The deadlock was broken in the 14th minute with a calm finish, and the lead was doubled following a well-executed short-corner routine to make it 2-0 at half-time.
The second half began with a moment of brilliance from the Castletown goalkeeper, who denied a Bacchas’ penalty flick with an incredible trailing-leg save, but the relentless Bacchas attack eventually began to wear down the defence.
As fatigue set in during the final stages, especially for Castletown who had no substitutes, Bacchas took full control. Clinical finishing saw the lead grow, with multiple players finding the net in the closing 10 minutes to seal the victory, 8-0.
While the scoreline widened late in the game, the Castletown goalkeeper earned immense credit for a series of outstanding saves that kept the contest competitive for much of the afternoon. It was a fitting end to a dominant season for the Bacchas B squad.
- Reports on the men’s and women’s cup finals appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner.
RACHEL ANDREW
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