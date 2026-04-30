Douglas Athletic won an important match on Wednesday evening in their push for the Combination Division Two title.
The Pink Bandits beat one of their rivals for the silverware, RYCOB, 4-3 at Springfield Road to move top of the standings on goal difference.
Second-place, and long-time leaders, Pulrose United crucially have a game a hand on their near neighbours and face third-place Youthie themselves this Saturday before rounding out their campaign against mid-table Castletown on Wednesday.
DAFC have one game left to play against Malew.
On Wednesday, both teams went for it from the off, with the hosts taking the lead in the 14th minute. Jamie Clague passed to William Penhallurick who expertly curled his effort in the net.
The lead, however, only lasted four minutes. Corey Cassidy launched the ball forward and it bounced over the DAFC goalkeeper Geoff Crennell. Evan Johnston’s resulting shot hit the post, but Layton Ballard was on hand to bundle in and level things up.
Youthie then took the lead in the 40th minute. Ballard charged down the left and passed inside for Johnston to smash home at the far post give the Ramsey side a 2-1 half-time lead.
Five minutes after the restart, the Pinks levelled matters. Daniel Pennington curled in a free-kick which Youthie goalkeeper Harry Wilkinson dropped. Lee Ford smashed home the loose ball to draw the two sides level once more.
Approaching the midway stage of the second half, DAFC took the lead. The ball fell to Penhallurick, who chipped over Wilkinson and into the roof of the net.
The Pinks extended their lead further in the 69th minute.
Ford was impeded in the area and netted the resulting spot-kick, however, referee Baby-Driver Glover ordered the penalty to be retaken and sent off Ford and RYCOB’s Daniel Callow. Graham Druggan, however, netted the re-take to leave the score at 4-2.
Youthie pushed forward as the match entered its closing stages and were awarded a penalty which Ballard dispatched to make it 4-3, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.
PAUL HATTON
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.