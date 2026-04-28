The Isle of Man Golf Union’s first event of the season, the Spring Meeting, was held at Douglas Golf Club in sunny conditions on Sunday, with 40 women competing in an individual Stableford.
Hannah Noon (Castletown) claimed the overall title with an impressive 43 points, which will no doubt lead to a substantial drop in handicap. Janet Corkish (Rowany) finished second on 39 points, four behind the leader.
Third place was decided after a card play-off, with four players tied on 37 points. Catherine Colley (King Edward Bay) secured third on countback, with Sara Brindle (Rowany), Christina Skelly (Peel) and Juliet Downey (Peel) also posting 37-point rounds.
In the best gross category, Emma Noon (Mount Murray) returned a score of 80, finishing three shots ahead of Christina Skelly (Peel).
Many thanks to Douglas Golf Club for the use of its facilities and for hosting the event.
ANDY NICHOLSON
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