A very busy couple of days of Manx Hockey Association action took place over the weekend as both club and Isle of Man national teams were in action on and off-island.
The first of three IoM teams playing were the men’s first string who took on their West Derby 1 counterparts in the EH Men’s Tier Two Trophy and came away with a huge 7-1 win.
The Isle of Man men’s second string recorded an emphatic 6-1 win over Golbourne and Prescott 2 – see report elsewhere in this edition.
In the EH Women’s Tier Three Vase, the island women’s 2s team were unable to overcome a tough Liverpool Sefton 2 side as they lost out 4-1.
LOCAL ACTION
On island there was only one game on Saturday in the Mixed Premiership, with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B recording a big 7-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners who now face enormous pressure to remain in the top flight.
Earlier last week Athena Healthcare Harlequins A got the better of Canaccord Wealth Vikings B 5-0 as Quins look to cement a top four finish.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
Division One saw Ramsey A pull off a hugely important 3-2 win against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C, with the northerners taking a victory which could prove vital in their quest for promotion.
The loss for Bacchas C means that, because of the 5-1 win for the B team over the C side in the intra-Haldane Fisher Valkyrs derby, the Peel side jump to the top of the table. The match between Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Canaccord Wealth Vikings C was unfortunately abandoned because of an injury.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, Canaccord Wealth Vikings D were the victors in a thrilling 3-2 contest against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
Ramsey Ravens lost out in a very competitive contest against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts, with the latter side recording a 2-1 win.
The intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby between Cosney and Cammags was abandoned.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
Rounding out the senior leagues in Division Three, a high-scoring display saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D take a 7-3 win over Athena Healthcare Harlequins C. Another goal-fest saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks claim a massive 8-1 win over Ramsey Rookies who are still looking for their first win of the season.
Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D also enjoyed a big win with a 6-0 result over Canaccord Wealth Vikings E.
To finish off the senior action, there was nothing to separate J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick and Athena Healthcare Harlequins D as their highly competitive game ended 2-2.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
The only game in the Under-15s League saw Haldane Fisher Valkyrs record a 4-2 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
