Manx Hockey Association’s national men’s second team were in action for the first round of the EH Men’s Tier Three Vase competition at the weekend, visiting Golbourne and Prescott 2s.
The game started well for the islanders as they controlled the tempo and enjoyed most of the possession, with captain John Verrall conducting play from the back, allowing attacking midfielders Alfie Swales and Shae Christiansen to link up well with wingbacks Archie Caley and Lucas Harding.
A period of sustained attacking play put the opposition on the back foot which boded well for the Manx side.
Golbourne and Prescott grew frustrated as they received the first of many yellow cards for dissent to the umpires. Using this to their advantage, the IoM moved to a full-pitch press to suffocate their opponents.
Defensive midfielder Eddie Caley enjoyed a lot of the ball and distributed excellently, kick-starting numerous attacks.
The first breakthrough came with a superb team goal. Centre-back Liam Taverner picked out a great pass down the left wing and, with the Golbourne keeper over committing to his near post, debutant Dougie Quayle fired the ball high into the net for a well-deserved 1-0 lead.
As the game continued, the hosts began to grow into the contest and the tempo began to slow, with neither able to get on the front foot.
Manx keeper Juan Bellando was tested a few times but was never fazed, saving anything which broke through the defence. The Isle of Man did win a penalty flick during this period but were unable to convert it.
It was Golbourne who blinked first: unable to tie the game up or break through Manx ranks, their tempers flared as they received more cards for dissent.
Shae Christiansen was the first to pounce as he made a great run down the right wing and crossed to Quayle who put the IoM 2-0 up at half-time.
Buoyed by that goal, the second half started well for the Manx who completely dominated possession, getting the ball out wide to Stevie Ronan who in turn pushed play forward to allow wingers Ronan Santanatoglia and Andy Harding to attack the D.
This resulted in the IoM winning their first short corner which was put away brilliantly by Quayle to complete his hat-trick.
From this point the visitors were in cruise control. Winning another short corner, they made it 4-0 following a great link-up between two Harlequins players, with Swales playing a great ball into the D which was deflected into the bottom left corner by George Ratcliffe.
The IoM were denied a clean sheet as Golbourne and Prescott pulled one back but, undeterred, the Manx put this blip behind them and continued to be the better team. They won another short corner which Quayle put away with a great flick into the top left corner, but it was disallowed by the umpire for being taken at the wrong time.
Unfazed, man of the match Quayle scored again at the second time of asking to extend the lead to 5-1.
At this point Golbourne completely lost their heads, conceding numerous cards including a red for excessive arguing with the umpire.
With a man advantage for the rest of the game, the IoM were able to enjoy themselves despite Santanatoglia and Christiansen being shown green cards for tackling.
Ratcliffe then netted his second with an easy tap-in following a great piece of play from Santanatoglia to make it 6-1 at full-time.
A very impressive first game for the island men’s twos who now advance to the next round on Saturday, December 13.
