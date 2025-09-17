Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week returns with the new mixed season after a very competitive first round of fixtures last weekend.
GOALKEEPER
Russ Ward (Athena Healthcare Harlequins B) - an incredible performance on the way to a 2-0 win sees Ward named as the goalkeeper in the first Team of the Week of the new campaign.
Two penalty flick saves along with a handful of others from open play mean he is more than deserving of his spot.
DEFENCE
Lucas Adams (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs U15s) - brilliant both in defence and attack, Lucas takes the first defensive spot in the Team of the Week. Sweeping up anything which came his way, he also grabbed a goal on the way to a 6-1 win for his side on Saturday.
Paul Bott (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushag) - despite being on the wrong end of the scoreline, Bott put in an admirable display at the back. Shutting down a number of attacks with his blocks, the score would have been higher without him.
Pete Foxton (Athena Healthcare Harlequins C) - in his 39th season for Harlequins, Foxton rolled back the years last weekend. A solo run up the pitch from his spot at centre-back saw him score a magnificent goal to take a victory for Quins C.
MIDFIELD
Kat Osbourne (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick) - making various interceptions and controlling play, Osbourne was named as player of the game for Castletown Carrick. She was influential throughout and was unlucky not to end the game with a win to go along with her efforts.
Louise Corkill (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A) - in a huge win for Bacchas A, Corkill was named as player of the game. Controlling play from the middle, her distribution and playmaking were an essential part of her side's victory.
Alfie Melling (Ramsey A) - in a very narrow defeat, Melling was exceptional for Ramsey A. He won the ball back all over the pitch along with fantastic hold up play and an ability to get Ramsey back on the attack throughout the game.
Oli Christian (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C) - on the other side of the same game, Christian worked tirelessly in the midfield and created lots of chances in attack, while also being essential in defence. His efforts saw his side take the win.
Bonnie Ellison (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D) - in a win for Valkyrs D, Ellison was named player of the game. Her work rate in midfield was superb and she performed brilliantly in every aspect of the game.
ATTACK
Olivia Mackie (Canaccord Wealth Vikings U15s) - on the way to a 4-1 victory for Vikings, Olivia was named player of the game. She grabbed her first goal and put in a tireless display on the wing.
Katie Errock (Canaccord Wealth Vikings A) - a huge win for Vikings A saw Errock score two of her side’s haul of 12 goals. Her efforts played a big part of her side's huge win.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
