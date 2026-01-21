The first Team of the Week of Manx Hockey Association’s 2026 men’s and women’s season has been confirmed.
It’s great to see nominations across all clubs and recognition for younger players, either playing their first seasons in senior leagues or in their club’s A teams.
GOALKEEPER
Mark Arden (Ramsey B)- not only player of the match in his own team for keeping them in the game, but the opposition also nominated Arden for Team of the Week goalkeeper after producing some unbelievable saves throughout the match.
DEFENCE
Ben Kerwin (Vikings C) - provided incredible support at the back and played with great spirit, determination and tenacity which was unmatched by most on the pitch.
Jasper Skillicorn (Harlequins B) - put in a great shift, winning the ball back tirelessly and looking constantly dangerous going forward.
Aoife Cooper (Vikings C) - in her first women’s season, she played with great composure and determination, showcasing that she has real potential.
MIDFIELD
Finn Martin (Valkyrs C) - played with relentless energy and scored a goal.
Hannah Nuttall (Harlequins A) - continued to create numerous goal-scoring opportunities throughout the match despite facing tough opposition.
Chris Crompton-Heavey (Castletown A) - enjoyed a great first team debut and was really pivotal in swinging the game in Castletown’s favour.
Leah Mellor (Bacchas A) - had a superb work rate and good composure throughout the match. Fought for everything, never gave up and scored two out of the three goals.
Christina Kermeen (Ramsey A) - covered most of the pitch, winning numerous high balls and setting up multiple attacks.
Sienna Millward (Bacchas B) - created a lot of chances upfront and also worked back to help put when her team was under pressure. Both of her goals were great finishes which came at crucial momentum-shifting times for her team.
ATTACK
Faith Watterson (Castletown A) - enjoyed a great first Women’s Premiership game, fitting into the team seamlessly and showing great skill during the game, creating several excellent chances and managing to get on the scoresheet.
THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES
Saturday, January 24:
Men’s Premiership
Harlequins A v Castletown A 12.35pm @ CRHS
Vikings A v Bacchas A 12.35pm @ KWC
Vikings B v Valkyrs A 2.05pm @ KWC
Women’s Premiership
Bacchas A v Vikings A 2.05pm @ NSC
Valkyrs A v Castletown A 2.05pm @ QEII
Castletown B v Harlequins A 2.05pm @ CRHS
Men’s Division One
Valkyrs B v Harlequins B 12.35pm @ QEII
Ramsey A v Valkyrs C 2.05pm @ RGS
Bacchas Colts v Harlequins C 5.05pm @ KWC
Women’s Division One
Bacchas C v Vikings B 12.35pm @ NSC
Valkyrs B v Ramsey A 12.35 @ RGS
Castletown C v Bacchas B 3.35pm @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
Castletown B v Bacchas B 11.05am @ NSC
Bacchas C v Ramsey B 3.35pm @ NSC
Castletown C v Vikings C 11.05am @ QEII
Women’s Division Two
Valkyrs C v Vikings C 3.35pm @ QEII
Castletown D v Harlequins B 11.05am @ CRHS
Under-15 Mixed League
Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Bacchas 3.35pm @ RGS
Castletown Sabres v Harlequins 3.35pm @ CRHS
