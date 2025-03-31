The penultimate round of fixtures in Manx Hockey Association’s men’s and women’s league season witnessed a number of great games, with some league titles going right down to the wire.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Men’s Premiership, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A kept their title hopes theoretically alive by recording a big 6-0 win against Motorworx Valkyrs B.
But current leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A all but secured the title by defeating Motorworx Valkyrs A 4-1.
A huge game in the battle for third place saw J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A defeat Athena Healthcare Harlequins A 2-1.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Women’s Premiership league, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A almost managed to snap J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A’s unbeaten streak but the already crowned champions managed to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win.
A very close game saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A narrowly edge past Ramsey A in a tight 1-0 result.
A battle for second place had nothing to separate Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and Motorworx Valkyrs A in a game which ended 0-0.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
Men’s Division One saw both title rivals record victories at the weekend as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B defeated Athena Healthcare Harlequins B in a huge 9-0 win.
Their fellow league contenders Canaccord Genuity Vikings B also took a win as they beat Ramsey A 4-1, meaning the title will be decided on the final day of the season.
A high scoring game resulted in Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C being relegated from the league as they lost out to J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B 4-2.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
The newly crowned Women's Division One champions, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B, continued their unbeaten streak as they defeated Canaccord Genuity Vikings B 6-0.
A massive scoreline saw Motorworx Valkyrs B defeat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D 9-0.
Elsewhere in this division, a game with a closer scoreline saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B take a 2-0 win against J. Qualrough & Co Castletown C.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
The only game to take place in Men’s Division Two at the weekend saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings C record a 6-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Rounding out the senior leagues in Women’s Division Two, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C secured the title after recording a 2-1 win against Ramsey B.
Elsewhere in this division, Canaccord Genuity Vikings C came away with a 2-1 victory in their contest against Motorworx Valkyrs C.
Finishing off the senior fixtures, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B got the better of J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E 2-0.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas beat Canaccord Genuity Vikings A 5-1.
Two high scoring games saw Motorworx Valkyrs beat Swales Flooring Harlequins 8-0, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres defeated Ramsey Rogues and Rascals 7-0.
