PerfX Hockey Camps, a UK-wide coaching organisation that works with young players across England and Wales, is bringing a three-day hockey camp to the island from April 13-15 April.
The Easter holiday camp at King William’s College is designed for players aged eight to 16 and focuses on skill development, confidence and enjoyment of the game.
The camps are led by Great Britain advance coach Stephen Williams. He said: ‘Our aim is to bring high-level hockey camps that are only usually found in London or in the Netherlands to areas of the British Isles that wouldn’t commonly have access to such coaching.
‘Our team includes staff with experience in international hockey, national leagues and junior performance pathways, and we aim to make high-quality coaching accessible to players of all abilities.
‘We know how important opportunities like this are for young athletes in the island, where travel can often be a barrier to wider sporting experiences.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.