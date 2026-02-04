The latest instalment of Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week features players from every single club.

The line-up also includes a number of up-and-coming junior players.

GOALKEEPER

Harry Woods (Vikings A) - made two important flick saves to help his side win the game, producing some exceptional saves throughout to keep Vikings in the match.

DEFENCE

Barnaby Phythian (Castletown C) - defended well at left half and made some good decisions when in possession of the ball. One skilful run into the Quins’ D was particularly eye-catching.

Edward Field (Ramsey A) - played the full match at the back, defending multiple Valkyrs’ attacks and short corners. Showed grit and determination to clinch the win for Ramsey.

Carter Kneale (Bacchas U15) - was brilliant at centre back, producing some great tackling and following up with intelligent distribution in what was a great performance.

MIDFIELD

Georgie Higgins (Vikings B) - worked tirelessly in the middle, creating chances from quick breaks and ball-winning countless times, especially in second half to win short corners.

Jenny Lantry (Ramsey B) - solid in defence at centre back and distributed the ball well throughout the game.

Russell Miller (Valkyrs B) - delivered a solid performance in midfield, controlling the game and creating multiple chances, as well as scoring a great goal.

Olivia Shirley (Castletown U15s) - worked relentlessly, supporting both attack and defence.

Cam Eyres (Ramsey Rogues and Rascals) - controlled the game throughout and was up and down the pitch for 70 minutes.

ATTACK

Alfie Swales (Harlequins A) - covered a lot of ground in midfield and created many opportunities going forward.

Lucas Adams (Valkyrs A) - stepped up on his first-team debut, holding the ball composed throughout the game and creating chances.

THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES

Saturday, February 7:

Men’s Premiership

Harlequins A v Vikings B 12.35pm @ NSC

Valkyrs A v Bacchas A 2.05pm @ QEII

Vikings A v Castletown A 2.05pm @ CRHS

Women's Premiership

Vikings A v Harlequins A 2.05pm @ NSC

Castletown B v Castletown A 12.35pm @ CRHS

Valkyrs A V Bacchas A 2.05pm @ KWC

Men’s Division One

Castletown B v Valkyrs B 12.35pm @ QEII

Bacchas B v Ramsey A 3.35pm @ QEII

Harlequins B V Valkyrs C 3.35pm @ KWC

Women's Division One

Ramsey A v Bacchas B 12.35pm @ RGS

Viking B v Castletown C 3.35pm @ CRHS

Bacchas C V Valkyrs B 12.35pm @ KWC

Men’s Division Two

Vikings C v Bacchas C 11.05am @ NSC

Ramsey B v Bacchas Colts 3.35pm @ RGS

Harlequins C V Castletown C 11.05am @ CRHS

Women's Division Two

Valkyrs C v Castletown D 3.35pm @ QEII

Harlequins B V Ramsey B 2.05pm @ RGS

Under-15s Mixed Division

Harlequins v Vikings 3.35pm @ NSC

Castletown Sabres V Valkyrs 5.05pm @ KWC