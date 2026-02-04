The latest instalment of Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week features players from every single club.
The line-up also includes a number of up-and-coming junior players.
GOALKEEPER
Harry Woods (Vikings A) - made two important flick saves to help his side win the game, producing some exceptional saves throughout to keep Vikings in the match.
DEFENCE
Barnaby Phythian (Castletown C) - defended well at left half and made some good decisions when in possession of the ball. One skilful run into the Quins’ D was particularly eye-catching.
Edward Field (Ramsey A) - played the full match at the back, defending multiple Valkyrs’ attacks and short corners. Showed grit and determination to clinch the win for Ramsey.
Carter Kneale (Bacchas U15) - was brilliant at centre back, producing some great tackling and following up with intelligent distribution in what was a great performance.
MIDFIELD
Georgie Higgins (Vikings B) - worked tirelessly in the middle, creating chances from quick breaks and ball-winning countless times, especially in second half to win short corners.
Jenny Lantry (Ramsey B) - solid in defence at centre back and distributed the ball well throughout the game.
Russell Miller (Valkyrs B) - delivered a solid performance in midfield, controlling the game and creating multiple chances, as well as scoring a great goal.
Olivia Shirley (Castletown U15s) - worked relentlessly, supporting both attack and defence.
Cam Eyres (Ramsey Rogues and Rascals) - controlled the game throughout and was up and down the pitch for 70 minutes.
ATTACK
Alfie Swales (Harlequins A) - covered a lot of ground in midfield and created many opportunities going forward.
Lucas Adams (Valkyrs A) - stepped up on his first-team debut, holding the ball composed throughout the game and creating chances.
THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES
Saturday, February 7:
Men’s Premiership
Harlequins A v Vikings B 12.35pm @ NSC
Valkyrs A v Bacchas A 2.05pm @ QEII
Vikings A v Castletown A 2.05pm @ CRHS
Women's Premiership
Vikings A v Harlequins A 2.05pm @ NSC
Castletown B v Castletown A 12.35pm @ CRHS
Valkyrs A V Bacchas A 2.05pm @ KWC
Men’s Division One
Castletown B v Valkyrs B 12.35pm @ QEII
Bacchas B v Ramsey A 3.35pm @ QEII
Harlequins B V Valkyrs C 3.35pm @ KWC
Women's Division One
Ramsey A v Bacchas B 12.35pm @ RGS
Viking B v Castletown C 3.35pm @ CRHS
Bacchas C V Valkyrs B 12.35pm @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
Vikings C v Bacchas C 11.05am @ NSC
Ramsey B v Bacchas Colts 3.35pm @ RGS
Harlequins C V Castletown C 11.05am @ CRHS
Women's Division Two
Valkyrs C v Castletown D 3.35pm @ QEII
Harlequins B V Ramsey B 2.05pm @ RGS
Under-15s Mixed Division
Harlequins v Vikings 3.35pm @ NSC
Castletown Sabres V Valkyrs 5.05pm @ KWC
