Manx hockey’s latest Team of the Week selection features players that impressed in games on and off island last weekend.
Jo Hicks (Bacchas Ladies A and Isle of Man’s Women’s over-45 side) - goalkeeper made some outstanding saves and commanded the defence throughout both her matches over the course of the weekend.
Samuel Kinnish (Castletown Men’s C) - never put a foot wrong at centre-back, timing his challenges expertly and was solid with his clearances.
Sam Robertson (Bacchas Men’s B) - showed great attacking runs from the back and didn’t stop all game. He also read the play really well and had some nice interceptions as Ramsey played out from the back.
Geraldine Emsley (Castletown Women’s C) - showed strong defensive and attacking play and good possession with the ball.
Ela Blakemore (Harlequins Women’s A) - amazing midfield performance, all over the pitch and solid in possession.
Imogen Manning (Valkyrs Women’s A) - outstanding in the middle of the pitch and produced a crucial goal‑line save.
Julia Jacobs (Vikings Women’s B) - a great game, never stopped working up and down the right-hand side and provided some great chances.
Autumn Ryles (Ramsey Women’s B) - she has excellent work rate in defensive midfield and built countless attacking plays for the Greens.
Theo Henderson (Castletown Men’s B) - excellent on and off the ball, providing great link up between the centre forward and midfield.
Neill Jacobs (Valkyrs Men’s B) - a stunning performance up front, creating multiple chances and bagging a hat-trick for himself.
Ruby Crellin (Harlequins Women’s B) - made great runs up the pitch with the ball, creating multiple opportunities.
- A round-up of the weekend’s hockey’s appeared in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner - on sale now.
