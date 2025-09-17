After an action-packed start to the new Manx Hockey Association season, clubs enter the second week of the mixed league campaign looking to make an early push for the titles.
MIXED PREMIER LEAGUE
In the Mixed Premier League, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face a J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown side for the second week running as they take on Southerners who are looking to make a name for themselves in the top flight.
A huge win last weekend sees Canaccord Wealth Vikings A as the early leaders and this Saturday they go up against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B who narrowly lost out on the opening day.
Reigning champions Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A will be aiming to keep their winning streak alive against a Canaccord Wealth Vikings B side who will want to bounce back from a big loss last weekend.
In one of the games of the day, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts take on Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A in a match which could potentially have a big impact on the overall shape of the season.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
Division One sees Ramsey A - after a very narrow loss last weekend - searching for their first win of the season as they take on Motorworx Valkyrs B.
Fresh off a win on the opening day, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will be in high spirits for their match up against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C.
In what promises to be another tight game, Canaccord Genuity Vikings C and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C go head to head.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
More action is expected in Division Two as the first of three J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown teams, Cammags, match up against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
The second, Cosney, play Canaccord Wealth Vikings D with the former looking to bounce back after a 5-1 defeat last weekend.
Both Ramsey Ravens and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags are looking to get a first victory in the win column in their game.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
The final senior league, Division Three, sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick in what promises to be a close contest.
After taking a win in their first ever game, Athena Healthcare Harlequins D will want to continue their hot start against Canaccord Wealth Vikings E.
Their clubmates in Athena Healthcare Harlequins C will also have a spring in their step as they take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks. Rounding out the weekend, Ramsey Rookies take on Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the junior league, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks face Swales Flooring Harlequins, while their clubmates in J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres go up against Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
Elsewhere in this division, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Canaccord Wealth Vikings A draws the weekend to a close.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
