Peel’s Sienna Dunn has been picked to captain England women’s under-21 hockey side on a 10-day tour of Belgium.
The five-match tour begins on August 11 and is based in Edegem near Antwerp.
The squad are using the series as a warm-up for the Under-21 World Cup in Chile this December and the 2026 EuroHockey U21 Championship in Spain next summer.
Competition for places is fierce, making this series a vital platform for the former Valkyrs player to showcase her skills.
The last couple of months have been particularly hectic for the 20 year old, as she balances rigorous training with both the under-21 squad and the Great Britain elite development programme alongside her university studies in Nottingham.
Having started her journey with the England age-group squads at 16, Sienna has consistently demonstrated her commitment to advancing her sport.
The Manxwoman captained the England under-18 team in her final year within that age group, subsequently representing England in a World Cup and earning a bronze medal at the 2024 Euros held in Spain.
Currently, Sienna plays in the Women’s Premier Division for Nottingham University and, following the matches in Belgium, she will return to pre-season training with her club in preparation for the season opener on September 20.
Dunn expressed her gratitude to everyone who has supported her throughout her journey, specifically thanking Paul Jones and the staff at Isle of Man Sport Aid for their invaluable assistance.
