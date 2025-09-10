Manx Hockey’s Association mixed league season pushes back in earnest this weekend, with plenty of action expected across the five divisions on Saturday.
MIXED PREMIER LEAGUE
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners face a tough welcome to the Premier League as they go up against defending champions Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
After a promising pre-season, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A go head-to-head with J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts in a game which promises plenty of fireworks.
Looking to reclaim their crown from two seasons ago, Motorworx Valkyrs A will begin their campaign against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B, while an intra Canaccord Genuity Vikings derby rounds out the top flight action as the A and B teams meet.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
Division One sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins B begin their second season in the league as they face Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Two Peel sides face off as Motorworx Valkyrs B and C look to come away with intra club bragging rights from their showdown.
Looking to return to the Premier League after a rough few seasons, Ramsey A start their season by taking on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
An intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby kicks off the action in Division Two as Castletown Cosney go up against Cammags.
Two promising teams match up as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts take on Ramsey Ravens, while elsewhere Canaccord Genuity Vikings D make the trip down south to face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
The final senior league, Division Three, sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings E begin their campaign against Athena Healthcare Harlequins C.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D welcome Ramsey Rookies to kick off their campaigns, while newly-formed Athena Healthcare Harlequins D play their first game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
Finishing off the weekend are Motorworx Valkyrs D who go head-to-head with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under 15s League, Motorworx Valkyrs take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings A face Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
An intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby finishes off the weekend as Sabres play Sharks.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
FIXTURES
Saturday, September 13:
Mixed Premier League
12.35pm Vikings A v Vikings B @ NSC
12.35pm Valkyrs A v Bacchas B @ QEII
2.05pm Harlequins A v Castletown Celts @ NSC
2.05pm Castletown Southerners v Bacchas A @ KWC
Mixed Division One
12.35pm Bacchas C v Ramsey A @ RGS
2.05pm Valkyrs B v Valkyrs C @ QEII
3.35pm Vikings C v Harlequins B @ NSC
Mixed Division Two
12.35pm Castletown Cosney v Castletown Cammags @ CRHS
12.35pm Castletown Cushags v Vikings D @ KWC
2.05pm Bacchas Mixed Colts v Ramsey Ravens @ RGS
Mixed Division Three
11.05am Bacchas D v Ramsey Rookies @ NSC
11.05am Valkyrs D v Bacchas Mixed Bucks @ QEII
11.05am Vikings E v Harlequins C @ CRHS
3.35pm Harlequins D v Castletown Carrick @ CRHS
Mixed Under-15s League
2.05pm Castletown Sabres v Castletown Sharks @ CRHS
3.35pm Valkyrs v Bacchas @ QEII
3.35pm Vikings v Rasmey @ RGS