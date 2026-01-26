It was an action-packed week of Manx hockey, with competitive clashes in the men’s and women’s divisions plus plenty of excitement in the under-15s matches.
Strong team performances made for an entertaining round of fixtures across the island.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
In Men’s Division One, Ramsey A began their match on the front foot, applying early attacking pressure against a well-organised Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C side who always looked dangerous on the counterattack.
Despite Ramsey’s strong start, it was Valkyrs who opened the scoring, breaking quickly into the D before Greg Miller fired a well-placed shot into the far corner to take the lead.
Ramsey responded positively, continuing to dominate possession and territory. Their persistence paid off when a strong baseline run led to a pull back to the penalty spot.
The initial shot was well saved by the Valkyrs goalkeeper, Jacob McFee Bell, but Valentino Cosgrave reacted quickest to slot home the rebound and bring the scores level before half-time.
The second half was a more even, end-to-end affair, with both sides earning short corners that were defended resolutely.
Ramsey eventually found the breakthrough through some excellent passing play, patiently working the ball into the D before Charlie Dormer’s reverse strike was deflected into the far corner.
Valkyrs pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Ramsey held firm to secure a deserved 2–1 victory in a physical and competitive contest.
Players of the match were Ed Field (Ramsey A) and Craig McFee Bell (Valkyrs C).
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Newly promoted to Women’s Division One, Cronkbourne Bacchas C were looking forward to their next challenge as they lined up for their third game against Vikings B, sponsored by Canaccord Wealth and Appleby.
Bacchas began the match with some excellent link-up play between the midfield and forwards.
Anne Harrison once again delivered a solid performance, distributing the ball effectively and helping to create several attacking opportunities for Grace Evans, Chloe Henderson and Julia Manning.
At the back, the Bacchas defence were tested early by a strong and skilful Vikings side. The pressure told in the first half, with Vikings converting their chances well and taking a 3–0 lead into the half-time break after two goals from Helen Egan and one from Georgie Higgins.
After a positive and focused half-time team talk, the Whites came out with renewed determination.
The opening 10 minutes were challenging, with Vikings continuing to apply pressure, but Shannon Cowell, Jessica Schreuder and Caitlyn Bainbridge worked to hold off repeated attacks.
A tactical shift saw Erin Fox move to right half, which immediately opened more space and allowed Bacchas to apply increased pressure down the right.
Niamh Goddard and Elaine Wiseman showed that age is no barrier, using their experience and skill to unsettle the Vikings defence and keep Bacchas on the front foot. Abbey Haswell deserves a special mention for her relentless work rate, intelligent movement off the ball and quality passing.
The pressure eventually paid off with strong movement between Ruth Martin and Lou Franklin, allowing Manning to convert and put Bacchas on the scoresheet.
Almost immediately after Bacchas’ goal though, Vikings responded through Ellie Harris to seal a 4–1 victory.
Players of the Match were Erin Fox (Bacchas C) and Ellie Robb (Vikings B).
