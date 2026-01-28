After another competitive week of fixtures, the following players have been selected in Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week.
GOALKEEPER
Holly Norbury (Castletown Ladies C) - In her first season of senior hockey, she is a confident young GK and she continues to impress with her amazing saves.
DEFENCE
Henry Stewart (Vikings B) - provided outlets for the players around him from the back to the front, as well as providing general supporting play as he seemed to be exactly where his team-mates needed him.
Erin Fox (Bacchas C) - her flexibility, exceptional movement and attacking runs down the right played a key role in shifting momentum and bringing Bacchas back into the contest.
Ruth Kane (Harlequins B) - was always getting stuck in and was a part of every play throughout her match last weekend.
MIDFIELD
Daniel Bion (Castletown C) - stuck to his defensive duties really well, breaking up a number of Vikings' attacking situations with some well-timed interceptions.
Ed Field (Ramsey A) - brought calmness to the midfield in a demanding game. Solid defensively and also key to getting Ramsey back on the attack, driving into space well and producing some incisive passing.
Libby Dutnall (Valkyrs A) - produced an immense performance on the wings and refused to give up.
Nick Wilson (Bacchas B) - was great at controlling play, distributing clinically and making cutting runs, but was also completely selfless in the D for his team-mates.
Ellie Robb (Vikings B) - a solid performance, making great runs and distributing the ball well.
ATTACK
Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas Colts) - was all over the pitch, produced some great distribution of the ball and was solid in the tackle.
Saoirse Gell (Valkyrs C) - for her positional awareness in any role and energy. She was also unlucky not to score.
THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES
Saturday, January 31:
Men’s Cup
12.35pm @ NSC Harlequins A v Vikings A
2.05pm @ NSC Valkyrs A v Bacchas A
Women’s Cup
11.05am @ QEII Bacchas A v Valkyrs A
12.35pm @ QEII Castletown B v Castletown A
Men’s Plate
11.05am @ NSC Valkyrs B v Ramsey A
Women’s Plate
2.05pm @ QEII Vikings B v Bacchas C
3.35pm @ QEII Ramsey A v Castletown C
Men’s Bowl
11.05am @ CRHS Ramsey B v Bacchas C
12.35pm @ CRHS Harlequins C v Castletown C
Under-15s Lesgue
3.35pm @ NSC Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Valkyrs
2.05pm @ CRHS Vikings v Castletown Sabres
3.35pm @ CRHS Bacchas v Harlequins
ISLAND JUNIOR FIXTURES
Four Isle of Man junior teams are travelling to the UK this weekend to play their next round of England Hockey Championship fixtures on Sunday.
Under-14 Girls v Leek HC 10.30am @ Sutton Leisure Centre, St Helens
Under-18 Girls v Chorley Phoenix HC 10am @ Wilmslow
Under-14 Boys v Deeside HC 10.15am @ Bishop Heber School
Under-16 Boys v Deeside HC 10.30am @ Wyncote, University of Liverpool
The under-16 girls were awarded a bye through to the next round.
