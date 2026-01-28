After another competitive week of fixtures, the following players have been selected in Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week.

GOALKEEPER

Holly Norbury (Castletown Ladies C) - In her first season of senior hockey, she is a confident young GK and she continues to impress with her amazing saves.

DEFENCE

Henry Stewart (Vikings B) - provided outlets for the players around him from the back to the front, as well as providing general supporting play as he seemed to be exactly where his team-mates needed him.

Erin Fox (Bacchas C) - her flexibility, exceptional movement and attacking runs down the right played a key role in shifting momentum and bringing Bacchas back into the contest.

Ruth Kane (Harlequins B) - was always getting stuck in and was a part of every play throughout her match last weekend.

MIDFIELD

Daniel Bion (Castletown C) - stuck to his defensive duties really well, breaking up a number of Vikings' attacking situations with some well-timed interceptions.

Ed Field (Ramsey A) - brought calmness to the midfield in a demanding game. Solid defensively and also key to getting Ramsey back on the attack, driving into space well and producing some incisive passing.

Libby Dutnall (Valkyrs A) - produced an immense performance on the wings and refused to give up.

Nick Wilson (Bacchas B) - was great at controlling play, distributing clinically and making cutting runs, but was also completely selfless in the D for his team-mates.

Ellie Robb (Vikings B) - a solid performance, making great runs and distributing the ball well.

ATTACK

Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas Colts) - was all over the pitch, produced some great distribution of the ball and was solid in the tackle.

Saoirse Gell (Valkyrs C) - for her positional awareness in any role and energy. She was also unlucky not to score.

THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES

Saturday, January 31:

Men’s Cup

12.35pm @ NSC Harlequins A v Vikings A

2.05pm @ NSC Valkyrs A v Bacchas A

Women’s Cup

11.05am @ QEII Bacchas A v Valkyrs A

12.35pm @ QEII Castletown B v Castletown A

Men’s Plate

11.05am @ NSC Valkyrs B v Ramsey A

Women’s Plate

2.05pm @ QEII Vikings B v Bacchas C

3.35pm @ QEII Ramsey A v Castletown C

Men’s Bowl

11.05am @ CRHS Ramsey B v Bacchas C

12.35pm @ CRHS Harlequins C v Castletown C

Under-15s Lesgue

3.35pm @ NSC Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Valkyrs

2.05pm @ CRHS Vikings v Castletown Sabres

3.35pm @ CRHS Bacchas v Harlequins

ISLAND JUNIOR FIXTURES

Four Isle of Man junior teams are travelling to the UK this weekend to play their next round of England Hockey Championship fixtures on Sunday.

Under-14 Girls v Leek HC 10.30am @ Sutton Leisure Centre, St Helens

Under-18 Girls v Chorley Phoenix HC 10am @ Wilmslow

Under-14 Boys v Deeside HC 10.15am @ Bishop Heber School

Under-16 Boys v Deeside HC 10.30am @ Wyncote, University of Liverpool

The under-16 girls were awarded a bye through to the next round.

RACHEL ANDREW