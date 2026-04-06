Manx Hockey Association’s 2025-26 season will conclude on Friday and Saturday, April 24-25 with finals day at the National Sports Centre, with the fixtures as follows:
Friday, April 24:
Women’s Bowl
Vikings C v Ramsey B @ 7pm
Women’s Cup
Valkyrs A v Castletown A @ 8.30pm
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Saturday, April 25:
Women’s Plate
Valkyrs B v Bacchas B @ 11.05am
Men’s Bowl
Bacchas C v Vikings C @ 12.35pm
Men’s Cup
Vikings A v Bacchas A @ 2.05pm
Men’s Plate
Bacchas B v Castletown B @ 3.35pm
Under-15s League (at QEII)
Bacchas v Ramsey Rogues and Rascals @ 11.05am
Valkyrs v Castletown Sabres @ 12.35pm
Vikings v Harlequins @ 2.05pm
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