Manx Hockey Association’s 2025-26 season will conclude on Friday and Saturday, April 24-25 with finals day at the National Sports Centre, with the fixtures as follows:

Friday, April 24:

Women’s Bowl

Vikings C v Ramsey B @ 7pm

Women’s Cup

Valkyrs A v Castletown A @ 8.30pm

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Saturday, April 25:

Women’s Plate

Valkyrs B v Bacchas B @ 11.05am

Men’s Bowl

Bacchas C v Vikings C @ 12.35pm

Men’s Cup

Vikings A v Bacchas A @ 2.05pm

Men’s Plate

Bacchas B v Castletown B @ 3.35pm

Under-15s League (at QEII)

Bacchas v Ramsey Rogues and Rascals @ 11.05am

Valkyrs v Castletown Sabres @ 12.35pm

Vikings v Harlequins @ 2.05pm

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