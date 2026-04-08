The 2025-2026 season has been a landmark one for junior hockey, marked by strong participation, resilience in the face of logistical challenges and historic on-pitch success.
Following extensive trials last June, which saw more than 160 junior players attend, six representative squads were selected.
These went on to train intensively and compete in the England Hockey Junior Championships, showcasing the depth of talent within Isle of Man hockey.
Action began with a highly-successful pre-season campaign, providing an early platform for teams to build cohesion and confidence.
This season presented significant challenges, particularly with travel. Delays and cancellations were a consistent issue throughout, often impacting preparation and match readiness.
Despite this, all squads maintained their high standards of performance and commitment.
Under-18 squads
The under-18 boys’ and girls’ squads faced a difficult season because of smaller numbers, influenced by injuries and study commitments, but a strong and consistent core group - developed over several years - remained committed.
Both squads delivered solid performances in the championships. The girls had a slow start to their campaign but produced some outstanding results, most notably defeating Chorley Phoenix who had eliminated them the previous season.
Their campaign ended in the quarter-finals following a questionable penalty stroke shootout after a travel-disrupted journey to Leamington Spa.
This result was particularly tough for the Year 13 players, marking the end of a six-year journey in the junior squads.
The boys faced a challenging draw, going out to reigning champions Chester in round three. Despite the tough opposition, they performed admirably and had a commendable run in the competition.
Under-16 squads
The under-16 girls fielded one of the largest squads, with representation from every club in the island.
Several players made their debuts, adding depth and energy to the group.
The team enjoyed a strong championship run, including several closely-contested matches and a thrilling penalty shuffle victory against Leek.
Their journey ended in the semi-finals with a narrow 2-1 defeat in Norwich, following another long and delayed trip that ultimately took its toll.
The boys had a smaller squad, featuring several newcomers.
Their campaign concluded in round three against eventual finalists Deeside.
The squad has laid a solid foundation and shows strong potential for future under-18 progression.
Under-14 squads
The under-14 girls enjoyed an excellent championship run, achieving notable victories against strong opposition.
A large Year 9 contingent added depth and promise to the squad and their hard work and consistency carried them to the quarter-finals.
But a long and disrupted journey to Rugby impacted performance, with the team conceding late goals in the final 12 minutes to exit the competition.
The boys delivered a historic season. Having developed together over the past three years, the squad has become a highly-cohesive and disciplined unit. Their championship run has been exceptional, defeating several highly-regarded teams through skill, teamwork and tactical maturity.
Their achievement in reaching the national final marks a first for Isle of Man hockey at any age group level - a significant milestone. This Sunday’s final at Nottingham Hockey Centre against a strong Guildford side will present a formidable challenge.
OVERALL
Across all age groups, the season has been hugely successful. Despite considerable travel challenges, every squad represented the island with pride and determination.
Trials for next year’s squads commence after TT and information will be forwarded to clubs and shared on social media channels.
- MHA wish to thank Oak Group for its sponsorship of the junior squads, supports initiatives such as coaching development which contributes to the ongoing improvement of u18 hockey at island and club level.
NIAMH GODDARD
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