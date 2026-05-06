The Isle of Man women’s over-45s hockey team narrowly missed out on winning a national title on bank holiday Monday.
The Manx side took on Berkshire outfit Sonning at Surbiton Hockey Centre in the England Hockey Masters Over-45 Women’s Vase final.
The island team arrived at the southwest London venue nervous but raring to go. Slight concerns in the technical tent with the stick check were quickly resolved with some tape, although drag flicking was out following the confiscation of Jenny Lantry's weapon of choice. Fortunately, she had a spare.
The walkout began and the match started in earnest. Sonning began strongly and came at the Isle of Man from every angle, demonstrating their form as a well-organised and mobile outfit.
This initial dominance saw numerous efforts on goal but the IoM defence held firm. Jo Hicks remained resolute in the goal and made several saves to thwart the persistent Sonning attack.
Some fine interceptions by Kirsty Guy with well-placed clearances meant the islanders gradually found their feet and constructed some attacks of their own. The bouncy pitch proved challenging and Sonning seemed to cope slightly better with the loose balls.
But some opportunist balls from Ros Lynch at the base of the midfield found the dynamic duo of Donna Harrison and Kerry Cowley to put pressure on the Sonning back line and take the game to them.
The stalemate continued to half-time with the game poised at 0-0.
The second half continued in earnest, the Isle of Man growing more into the game as it progressed.
Resolute defending by LeeAnne McNaught, Lynne Valerga, Lantry and Anne Harrison together with Guy ensured the Manx side held firm.
Tireless running from Elaine Wiseman, Jo Quine and Niamh Goddard on the wings gave the outlet to get forward and the opportunity came late in the third quarter, with persistent running by Cowley breaking through the Sonning defence and calmly slotting the ball in the goal to give the Isle of Man the lead going into the final quarter.
Sonning entered the fourth quarter with renewed purpose. The midfield trio of Lynch, Sam Franklin and Sharon Pope continued to hold firm, applying pressure on the ball and disrupting the lively Sonning midfield.
But composed play from the English side saw them eventually break through the barrier and a well-taken goal to the bottom corner saw them rewarded with an equaliser seven minutes from time.
The game ended with a draw which meant the uncharted territory of shuffles.
The tension was high but the Isle of Man were optimistic, finding themselves 2-1 up after three, with Hicks successfully saving the first two.
A rather controversial call brought Sonning level with the ball crossing the line after the whistle, but the goal stood.
Sonning scored with their fifth and the IoM needed to score to stay in the match. The keeper saved but a falling helmet gave a glimmer of hope, with a flick awarded.
Lantry stepped up confidently, the power was there but the ball agonisingly struck the post which saw the title go to Sonning.
Despite the final result, the team should be immensely proud of their achievements in reaching the final and pushing their opponents right to the end.
RACHEL ANDREW
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