The Isle of Man national women’s B team have reached the final of the England Hockey Championships Tier Three Plate after defeating Loughborough 5s at the weekend.
The team were awarded a home draw for their semi-final clash but drawing a student team the Easter holidays prevented them from travelling, therefore the two sides went head-to-head in Liverpool instead.
The game started off well for the islanders and an early chance for Ela Blakemore was saved, which led to a counter-attack by Loughborough who also went close.
The IoM won their first penalty corner in the fifth minute but the resulting shot was saved.
They weren’t to be denied for long though as, only three minutes later, Blakemore won possession in the middle of the park and released Emma Courtie who drove down the left-hand side of the D and slipped the ball to Katie Errock at the back post who slotted home to make it 1-0.
Loughborough played the ball around the back for large parts of the game, trying to find gaps in a very well-set press.
But the Manx team was very patient in waiting to win the ball back and went close to doubling their lead when Morven Smith intercepted the ball and released Rachael Middleton who unselfishly squared to Errock but the chance went begging.
IoM goalkeeper Robyn Stones did well with a couple of one-on-one attacks before making a brilliant clearance in the 21st minute which buoyed the team up again.
The second goal arrived when Elena Caley slotted a great pass through to Blakemore inside the 25 who dragged the ball left then right, beating three payers with one swift movement which allowed her to fire home from the top of the D to make it 2-0 at half-time.
Loughborough came out fighting in the second half and clawed one back early on. They continued this pressure for the first 10 minutes but Stones made another top save.
The Isle of Man broke with pace which created numerous chances, one of which fell to the hard-working Macey Crellin who hit the crossbar before the keeper saved Errock’s follow-up effort.
The Isle of Man defence stayed switched on, not giving away a penalty corner all game, and 15 minutes into the second Clodagh Neilan made a great tackle which created plenty of space down the right.
Emily Middleton enjoyed some great possessions during these breaks, one of which led lead for a cross into the D for her sister who narrowly missed applying the decisive touch.
Another exchange on the break between Rachael Middleton and Errock - who teamed up well with a few one-twos - made light work of the defence for another cross across the D but again no-one could get on the end of it.
With eight minutes left, Crellin won another penalty corner which the Loughborough keeper made a top save from.
The English side were pushing hard up the pitch trying to find an equaliser, but Lucy Quine threaded a pass to Crellin on the halfway line who picked out Middleton.
The latter fired goalwards and, while the keeper saved the initial effort, Errock seized the rebound and flicked it home for a 3-1 lead.
The last three minutes were very end-to-end, with Loughborough’s keeper making another save in the last minute before the final whistle went.
Players of the match went to Stone for her crucial saves and Errock for her constant movements and goal threat.
- The team now travel to Lee Valley in London on May 5 to play Sunbury and Walton Hawks in the final.
KIM CARNEY