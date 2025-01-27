The first week of Manx Hockey Association’s knockout competitions concluded on Saturday with a number of high-scoring games across the men’s and women’s cup, plate and bowl.
In the men’s cup J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A recorded a big 7-1 victory against Motorworx Valkyrs B.
Elsewhere a very tight game went right down to the wire, with Motorworx Valkyrs A winning 2-1 with the last touch of the game against Athena Healthcare Harlequins A.
The women’s cup saw Athena Healthcare Harlequins A cause a huge upset against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, with the yellow and blacks coming away with a 2-1 win.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A came away with a 6-0 win against Ramsey A in a game where the scoreline does not reflect the competitiveness of the match.
Only one game took place in the men’s plate competition, with J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B suffering an 8-1 loss at the hands of Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
In the only game in the women’s plate, the intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby saw the B team come out on top against their C side 8-0.
In the women’s bowl, Motorworx Valkyrs C recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Another closely matched game which wasn’t reflected with the final score saw J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E get the better of Athena Healthcare Harlequins B 4-0.
In the Under-15s League, Motorworx Valkyrs suffered their first loss of the season in a very close 3-2 result for Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A recorded a 7-0 win against Ramsey Rogues and Rascals, while their club mates in Canaccord Genuity Vikings B lost 9-1 at the hands of Swales Flooring Harlequins.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE