The finalists of Manx hockey’s mixed Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions have now been decided.
In Saturday’s semi-final of the cup, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A maintained their unbeaten streak after a 4-1 victory against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A.
The game was even for the first half, but Bacchas were able to show their class as the game progressed and put the tie beyond a doubt as they secured their spot in the final thanks to goals from Elliot Reid, Andy Whiting, Tom Lothian and Jamie Brown.
The second semi-final saw a dominant performance from J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts as they beat Canaccord Wealth Vikings B 9-0 with George Powell, Dulcie Teare, Tom Burrows, Robbie Valerga and James Ormond among the Town goalscorers.
The latter put up a brave fight but were unable to get on the scoresheet themselves.
The Plate saw two incredibly entertaining semi-finals with the first seeing Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C securing their spot in the final as they overcame Ramsey A 2-1 thanks to goals from Craig Leece and Jack Grimley.
The end-to-end game saw plenty of action as both sides were evenly matched. Ramsey even pulled their goalkeeper to mount a late all-out attack but fell short as the Bacchas’ defence held firm to see them book their ticket to the final.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B lost out to Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B 3-0 in the second semi-final. Andrea Littlejohns, Ali Fappiano and Neill Jacobs all netted for the westerners.
Harlequins enjoyed a lot of the ball and found themselves in a scoring position throughout but were unable to get on the scoresheet.
In contrast Valkyrs played a great game as they held their composure throughout as they put in a clinical performance up front.
Finally in the Bowl competition the teams of divisions two and three put on two incredibly tense games.
The first semi saw an intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby as Cammags just edged out Cosney 1-0.
Cammags have enjoyed a pretty dominant season so far as they only just managed to overcome their club mates thanks to Rich Tarr’s goal and now find themselves in the final as they look to complete a league and cup double.
The game between Canaccord Wealth Vikings D and Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D ended with Vikings managing a 3-2 victory.
Vikings have been a high-scoring team all season and continued this into this game but only just beat Valkyrs to complete the finals.
Despite playing a team in the division above their own, Valkyrs very nearly pulled off a fantastic upset victory but fell just one goal short.
The finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 13.
There was one fixture in Division Two this weekend which saw an intra Ramsey Crookall Bacchas derby end with the D team defeating the Bucks 7-1.
In the under-15s league Haldane Fisher Valkyrs defeated Ramsey Crookall Bacchas 4-0.
A high-scoring game saw Canaccord Wealth Vikings take a 6-2 win against Ramsey Rogues and Rascals while Swales Flooring Harlequins just beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres 2-1 to round out the weekend’s results.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
