Castletown will be hoping to get their Ardern and Druggan Division Two campaign back on track this weekend.
The Mets enjoyed a flying first half of the season and were sitting pretty at the top of the table until recently.
But back-to-back defeats against St George’s has seen the Stadium outfit exit the Woods Cup and lose ground in the second-tier title race.
Their 3-2 reverse at the hands of Geordies last weekend means that southern rivals Colby currently lead the way by four points, albeit having played a game more.
Therefore, it’s imperative for Castletown to return to winning ways this Saturday to ensure they remain in the battle for the title and promotion to the Premier League.
This weekend they face a southern derby at home against a Malew side with renewed confidence.
After a tricky start to the campaign, the Clagh Vane outfit have recorded back-to-back wins in Division Two – most recently thrashing Douglas and District 11-0 – so they may fancy their chances of compounding Castletown’s recent misery.
But the Mets will certainly go into the clash at the Stadium as favourites to get their season back on track in what is sure to be a typically feisty derby affair.
Elsewhere in the second division, there’s an interesting battle on the cards at Springfield Road where fourth and third go head-to-head, namely Pulrose United v RYCOB.
Only one point separates the sides – in Youthie’s favour – but Pully have several games in hand and their previous meeting back in November ended all square at 1-1 so another close game could be in store.
One side with a plethora of games in hand is Marown who has so far only played 10 league matches this term and are therefore playing catch-up.
This weekend they welcome Douglas Royal to the Memorial Playing Fields as the teams lock horns for the first time this season.
The other game this Saturday sees a resurgent St George’s favourites to win again when they host Governors Athletic at Glencrutchery Road.
