Midfielders are the star of the show in the latest edition of Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week after a number of standout performances from those in the middle of the park in the mixed leagues on Saturday.
GOALKEEPER
Harry Woods (Canaccord Wealth Vikings A) - despite being on the wrong end of the scoreline, Harry was a brick wall in between the sticks. Facing a huge number of chances, his efforts in net saw him make some crucial saves to keep his side in the fight throughout.
DEFENDERS
Bethany Brew (Ramsey Ravens) - the first of an all-Ramsey backline, Brew was named as player of the game for the Ravens. She won multiple duels, made key interceptions in defence and was instrumental for her side.
Holly Bashforth (Ramsey A) - playing the full 70 minutes in a very demanding game for Ramsey A, Bashforth has earnt her place in the latest Team of the Week. She put in a number of key tackles throughout and remained the model of composure for her side.
MIDFIELDERS
Fin Samson (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney) - playing as an inner, Samson was the difference for Cosney as he scored the game's only goal to give his side the win. He will be missed in the side as he now heads off to university to complete a masters in architecture.
Kian Ledwidge (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B) - in perhaps the game of the season, Ledwidge was named as player of the game. He was a key part of the 4-3 win for Bacchas B over Vikings A, constantly applying pressure through a relentless number of counter-attacks.
Cal Joyce (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks) - in an end-to-end performance, Joyce was named as player of the game.
Lucas Adams and Harri Lewis (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D) - a joint nomination sees Adams and Lewis both named in this week’s team. The dynamite duo in midfield were instrumental in a massive 11-0 win for their side, along with Adams getting on the scoresheet,
Rhea Maher (Haldane Fishers Valkyrs C) - on her senior hockey debut, Maher was named player of the game for Valkyrs C. Despite the match having to be called off early because of a flooded pitch, her efforts showed why she is one to watch for the future.
FORWARDS
Sophy Kaighan (Swales Flooring Harlequins U15s) - a huge 9-0 win for Quins’ under-15s saw Sophy net a hat-trick. The young forward put in a complete striker's performance to spur her side to a massive opening game victory.
Isla Caine (Athena Healthcare Harlequins A) - a new face at Harlequins after a transfer over the summer, Caine was named as the player of the game in a 4-2 win for Quins. She scored both her first Harlequins and senior hockey goal at a vital time to give her side the lead.
Theo Robertson (Canaccord Wealth Vikings E) - Robertson netted a brace in Vikings E’s 4-1 win to see him named in this week’s team. As well as getting on the score sheet, he contributed in all aspects of the game on his way to the helping his side claim victory.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.