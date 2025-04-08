The final men’s and women’s hockey Team of the Week of the 2025 MHA season is here after all the leagues reached a conclusion on Saturday.
Goalkeeper
Zara Benham (Athena Healthcare Harlequins A women) - between the sticks for the final TotW of the campaign is Quins A’s Benham. She made a number of key saves, including stopping a penalty flick in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
Defence
Dave Gimbert (Canaccord Genuity Vikings B men) - Gimbert was named as the player of the game in the fixture which secured promotion and the league title for his side.
He controlled the game excellently from the back and also put his body on the line on numerous occasions to thwart their opponents.
Neve McNaught (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C women) - despite a narrow loss, McNaught was still crowned player of the game. Playing at the back, still grabbed herself a goal which was her first in senior hockey.
Emily Kelly (Motorworx Valkyrs A women) - another defender involved in goals for her team was Kelly. She made some crucial tackles throughout the contest and also grabbed an assist on the way to a win for her team.
Midfield
Mollie Dennett (Athena Healthcare Harlequins B women) - for the second straight week, Dennett is included in the team of the week after another stellar showing. Playing in the midfield, she was strong both in attack and defence for her side.
Summer Craig (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A women) - playing as a centre mid, Craig was named as the standout performer once again for Bacchas A during their game.
Throughout the season she has played all over the pitch and yet again showcased her skills at the weekend.
Amelia Collister (Ramsey B women) - although not on the scoresheet, Collister was named as player of the game in a big win for her side. She contributed to the contest in a number of ways and was excellent throughout.
Eddie Caley (Canaccord Genuity Vikings A men) - despite not coming away with the league title, Vikings ended their campaign with a good win in which Caley was named player of the game.
Lined up in the middle of the pitch, he controlled play and shut down the opposition throughout.
Olly Brew (Ramsey A men) - Ramsey’s midfield dynamo, Brew was once again player of the game for the northerners. He was excellent throughout and was involved in everything good his side did in what was a huge win.
Attack
Archie Cox (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A men) - Cox scored a remarkable five goals on Saturday and therefore unsurprisingly named as player of the game once again. He put in a complete performance for his side as a forward.
Donna Harrison (Isle of Man women’s masters team) - although her side came away with a loss against Oxford, Harrison was fantastic up top for the Manx side. She netted all three of her team’s goals and was named as player of the game.