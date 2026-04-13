The Isle of Man under-14s boys hockey squad narrowly missed out on an England Hockey Junior Championship at the weekend.
The Manx side faced Guildford at the impressive Nottingham Hockey Centre in the final on Sunday.
The islanders’ journey to the match was far from straightforward. Travel disruption saw four ferries cancelled or amended, creating a difficult build-up. Credit must go to England Hockey and Guildford for accommodating a change in push-back time - a gesture greatly appreciated by the travelling side.
Despite the setbacks, the island boys made the most of their preparation, training at the University of Cumbria on Saturday. The session proved highly beneficial in refocusing the squad ahead of the big occasion.
On arrival in Nottingham, the boys visited the National Hockey Centre to register and soak in the atmosphere before Sunday’s final.
The venue itself underlined the significance of the event. Nottingham Hockey Centre hosted more than 60 matches across the weekend, showcasing junior finals from multiple age groups and tiers.
For the island players, the experience of a full technical setup - complete with officials, strict timings and professional match management - added to the sense of occasion.
After the pre-match walkout, early nerves were quickly settled. The Isle of Man boys started brightly, applying immediate pressure and earning a penalty corner within the opening minutes. They capitalised clinically, taking the lead only two minutes into the game.
The early goal boosted confidence and the Isle of Man continued to threaten, but it also sparked a response from Guildford who raised their intensity.
The match soon developed into a fast-paced, end-to-end contest. Despite the pressure from both sides, the Manx side held on to their advantage to lead 1-0 at half-time.
Guildford emerged strongly after the break, catching the Isle of Man off guard and equalising within two minutes. The goal transformed the game into a fiercely-contested battle, with both teams creating chances.
The closing stages saw relentless action in both circles, with goalkeepers from each side producing outstanding saves to keep their teams in contention.
With 10 minutes remaining, Guildford earned a penalty corner and an unstoppable strike gave them the lead for the first time in the match.
The Isle of Man boys pushed forward in search of an equaliser continuing to threaten but Guildford, sensing victory, tightened defensively. Despite sustained pressure, the Isle of Man were unable to break through.
The final whistle confirmed a narrow defeat, a result that could easily have gone either way. While disappointing, the performance highlighted the team’s quality and resilience.
To compete so closely in a national final is a great achievement for the coaching team and players.
This experience will prove invaluable for the players’ development. With 10 squad members progressing to under-16 level and others remaining in the under-14 group, the future looks promising with the prospect of more exciting and successful cup campaigns next season.
Isle of Man junior hockey and the Manx Hockey Association would like to thank Oak Group for its sponsorship of the island junior squads. This support helps with training and travel costs, plus ongoing coach development.
RACHEL ANDREW
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