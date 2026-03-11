A number of great goalkeeping performances in last weekend's knockout semi-finals lead to player of the match nominations.
Therefore, no fewer than three have been recognised in Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week along with nine outfield players. Maybe, for this week only, it should be renamed squad of the week.
GOALKEEPERS
Ellie Burns (Valkyrs A) - made a string of crucial saves that kept her team in the game then delivered an outstanding display in the flicks, pulling off multiple stops to seal the result.
Debbie Shimmin (Vikings C) - for saving a flick during normal time to keep it 0-0 and for her superb saves during the flicks which decided the outcome of the match.
Emma Miller (Valkyrs C) - saved numerous shots, with one particular diving save being one any keeper would have been proud of. She motivated the team from her net.
DEFENCE
Bethany Brew (Ramsey B) - played full match at centre-back, marshalling her team throughout the game and making countless interceptions.
Andy Wignall (Castletown A) - amazing in defence and had great composure in and out of possession when the pressure was on in the closely-fought game.
Aaron Bell (Ramsey A) - played a full game at the back, clearing two off the line and making some excellent tackles.
MIDFIELD
Sam Burrows (Vikings A) - prevented a number of attacks down his side of the pitch, kept going throughout and made crucial tackles to prevent the score going a different way.
Macey Crellin (Harlequins A) - for a brilliant all-round performance in the midfield, always offering for the ball and helping to progress the whole team up the pitch.
Ameria Crookall (Bacchas B) - every time she got the ball she looked dangerous and deserved her two goals. Her work rate on the defensive side of her role was unreal.
Julia Jacobs (Vikings B) - a great performance against strong Bacchas opposition, covering the whole pitch, making runs and a positive attitude throughout.
Callum Robb (Bacchas B) - made a number of great interceptions having read the play well, moved the ball on with pinpoint distribution and got himself on the scoresheet.
ATTACK
Zach Barlow (Harlequins C) - worked tirelessly upfront and when out of possession. Good link up play in a closely-contested match.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 14:
Men’s Premiership
Vikings B v Harlequins A 12.35pm @ NSC
Bacchas A v Valkyrs A 2.05pm @ QEII
Castletown A v Vikings A 3.35pm @ KWC
Women's Premiership
Harlequins A v Vikings A 2.05pm @ NSC
Bacchas A v Valkyrs A 12.35pm @ CRHS
Castletown A v Castletown B 2.05pm @ KWC
Men’s Division One
Valkyrs C v Harlequins B 11.05am @ QEII
Valkyrs B V Castletown B 12.35pm @ QEII
Ramsey A v Bacchas B 3.35pm @ QEII
Women's Division One
Valkyrs B v Bacchas C 3.35pm @ NSC
Bacchas B v Ramsey A 12.35pm @ RGS
Castletown C v Vikings B 5.05pm @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
Bacchas Colts v Ramsey B 11.05am @ NSC
Bacchas Colts v Vikings C 11.05am @ CRHS
Castletown C V Harlequins C 12.35pm @ KWC
Women's Division Two
Ramsey B v Harlequins B 2.05pm @ RGS
Castletown D V Valkyrs C 2.05pm @ CRHS
Under-15 Mixed Division
Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Harlequins 3.35pm @ RGS
Bacchas V Vikings 3.35pm @ CRHS
Sunday, March 15:
EH Open Boys U14 Tier Two KO Championships semi-finals
Isle of Man under-14 boys v Oxford @ 2pm (away)
EH Girls U16 Tier Two Plate
Isle of Man under-16 girls v Norwich @ 2.30pm (away)
