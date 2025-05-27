Castletown Hockey Club juniors flew the Manx flag at the North-West In2Hockey Finals in Cumbria recently.
Both of the club’s under-12 squads qualified for the finals which took place at Sedbergh School, featuring no fewer than 20 of their rising stars.
David and Goliath hockey
With a junior player pool a fraction of the size of their English counterparts, the Castletown contingent faced clubs who were able to draw on hundreds of youngsters from larger catchment areas.
Undaunted, the Manx under-12s produced a string of eye-catching results, matching the pace, skill and physicality of the region’s elite.
For many of the children it was their first experience of tournament hockey off-island, an essential benchmark for individual player development and the club’s long-term talent pathway.
Club junior lead coach Sophie Phythian paid tribute to the youngsters, saying: ‘Our under-12s were fearless. They adapted to a faster game, learned on the fly and showed the expansive, passing hockey we coach every week.
‘Results aside, the biggest win was watching their confidence skyrocket.’
The trip was made possible by Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, which part-funded the travel costs, and by the wider Manx hockey family who raised the balance through a lightning round of football-card draws.
A club spokesperson added: ‘The Steam Packet’s long-standing mission is to connect the island with the north west and back community sport, values that align perfectly with Castletown Hockey Club’s junior programme.’
For more information about the southern club, visit its Facebook page which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/castletownhockeyclub/
Alternatively, follow Manx Hockey Association on Facebook or visit the governing body’s website at https://mha.org.im/