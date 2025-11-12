The semi-finals of Manx Hockey Association’s Cup, Plate and Bowl take place this weekend as teams compete for a spot in the knockout finals.
CUP
In the Cup for the sides from the Premier League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A go head-to-head.
Bacchas have yet to lose a game this season and have all but secured the league title so will be eager to take the cup to complete the double.
Their opponents currently sit second and will be eager to knock out the formidable Douglas side as they look to lift the trophy themselves.
The second semi-final sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts face Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
The latter face a very tough test in this one but will be embracing their underdog spirit once again - they have produced some great performances this year and will be hoping for an inspired display come Saturday.
The Castletown side, on the other hand, will want to take the spoils with as little inconvenience as possible as they have their sights firmly set on the title.
PLATE
The teams of Division One compete in the Plate and the four remaining sides in this competition have enjoyed a fantastic battle so far this year, with only two points covering them in the league.
The first semi-final sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins B meet Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B. Quins have enjoyed a great surge in form recently and see themselves in with a very real chance of taking both the league honours and the plate.
Their opponents have lost out to Quins both times this season, including last weekend's 5-3 loss, so Valkyrs will be hoping to overcome the hurdle in this crucial fixture.
In the other half of the draw, Ramsey A are riding a wave of superb form heading into their semi-final appearance. After a slow start to the season, they look like the most in-form team in the competition at the moment so will be hoping to maintain that to book a spot in the final.
Standing in their way are Division One leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C who have been the team to beat this season, so will be hoping they can use this to their advantage as they look for the league and plate double.
BOWL
Finally, in the bowl competition it is equally as competitive. Canaccord Wealth Vikings D meet Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D in semi-final number one in what could prove to be one of the games of the weekend.
Playing a team from a division above their own, Valkyrs face a formidable underdog task but will not be deterred as a win would announce themselves as a force to be reckoned with, not just this season but for future years as well.
But Vikings will be determined not to let this happen. They have enjoyed a strong year so far filled with high-scoring games, so they will be hoping to repeat this once again to secure a spot in the final.
An intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby takes place in the second semi-final where Cosney will be hoping to pull off an upset victory and to take bragging rights over their clubmates to secure their spot in the final.
But Cammags have looked unwavering in their dominance this season and will be wanting to take the Bowl prize as they look for promotion to Division One at the same time.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas face Haldane Fisher Vikings, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres face Swales Flooring Harlequins and Canaccord Wealth Vikings play Ramsey Rogues & Rascals.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
