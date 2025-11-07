Manx Hockey Association has paid tribute to a stalwart of the sport, Mike Maddrell, who sadly passed away recently.
A former president and chairman of Vikings Hockey Club, Maddrell was later made a life member of MHA and was also key figure of the international hockey festival.
In a statement on its website, the association was effusive in its praise of Maddrell, saying: ‘Many will have heard the recent news of the sad passing of Mike Maddrell who was a big man in many ways, both on and off the field.
‘Many will remember the instinct to duck whenever he raised his stick to take one of his trademark powerful swings at a free hit.
‘His enthusiasm, humour and dedication touched everyone who played alongside him or worked with him, and his quiet stoicism in recent years has been an inspiration to us all.
‘Mike began playing in the league in 1968 and was a founding player when Vikings formed their second mixed team, the Celts.
‘He stayed with the Celts during a successful period before moving to Vikings, where he became part of the side that dominated both mixed and men’s hockey for the best part of a decade.
‘A strong-tackling defender and a great motivational captain, Mike led by example and always with the good of the game at heart.
‘He was on the organising committee of the Whit (Isle of Man International) Hockey Festival for many years.
‘During his tenure it became the biggest hockey festival in Britain (and possibly the world!) with more than 140 teams and 2,500 players and supporters at its peak - yet another example of his contribution and role as a great ambassador for Manx hockey.
‘As Manx Hockey Association chair, Mike was forthright, fair-minded and deeply committed to local hockey. His leadership brought unity to the association, helping it grow from a group of individuals into one cohesive organisation.
‘He was a proud advocate for the island when visiting clubs in the northwest such as Brooklands, Bowden and Slazengers. ‘
Those who were lucky enough to tour with the Manx Tom Cats will remember the camaraderie, the laughter and the unspoken rule — what goes on tour stays on tour!
‘Mike was a life member of the MHA and past president and chair of Vikings Hockey Club, fitting recognitions of his decades of contribution to the development of Manx hockey.
‘Mike will be deeply missed by his teammates, friends and the entire Manx hockey community. His humour, strength and sportsmanship will be remembered fondly and with great respect.
‘Manx Hockey Association extends sympathy to Mike’s son Will who is also a regular player in mixed and men’s for Vikings.’
As a mark of Mike’s many years of service to Manx hockey, a one-minute silence was held before all matches on Saturday, November 1.
- It was a busy couple of days of hockey action both on and off the island over the weekend - see reports elsewhere in this edition.
For more information about local hockey, visit Manx Hockey Association’s website which can be found at https://mha.org.im/