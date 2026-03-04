Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week is made up of the following players after another busy day of action on Saturday.
GOALKEEPER
Richard Speight (Ramsey B) - pulled of a string of quality saves for his side, keeping Ramsey in the game. A great display between the posts.
DEFENCE
Ryan Cadamy (Castletown C) - played in three different positions during his match and was effective in all of them. He spent most of the second half at centre-back and made numerous tackles, clearing the ball with pace and accuracy.
Isla Caine (Harlequins A) - performed brilliantly at the back for the second week in a row and was also heavily involved in attacking play, always offering for the ball and contributing defensively too.
Connor Parfitt (Ramsey A) - worked hard in the middle of the pitch, winning back possession and charging forward with the ball. He covered the whole pitch throughout the game.
MIDFIELD
Emma Hayes (Vikings B) - for a fantastic performance, covering the whole pitch and making great runs along with a positive attitude throughout the match.
Liam Harrison (Valkyrs B) - played some textbook hockey, driving the line and creating multiple goal-scoring opportunities
Oil Christian (Bacchas B) - produced some great attacking play with some nice runs on the base line, creating several good opportunities and also scoring a goal.
Faith Watterson (Castletown A) - worked tirelessly throughout the game, was really strong on the ball in a physical game and kept driving forwards, creating plenty of chances for her side.
Josh Wanklyn (Vikings B) - also drove forward and dragged his team-mates with him, proving instrumental in getting good turnovers to initiate attacks.
ATTACK
Evie Chapple (Harlequins B) - is growing in confidence every game she plays and got into every engagement, refusing to give up.
Sienna Millward (Bacchas B) - her pace up front was described as ‘incredible’ and bagged herself a couple of poacher goals.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 7:
Men’s Cup
11.05am @ NSC Bacchas A v Vikings B
12.35pm @ NSC Vikings A v Castletown A
Women’s Cup
2.05pm @ NSC Valkyrs A v Harlequins A
3.35pm @ NSC Castletown A v Vikings A
Men’s Plate
11.05am @ QEII Ramsey A v Bacchas B
12.35pm @ QEII Castletown B v Harlequins B
Women’s Plate
2.05pm @ QEII Ramsey A v Valkyrs B
12.35pm @ RGS Vikings B v Bacchas B
Men’s Bowl
11.05am @ CRHS Vikings C v Castletown D
12.35pm @ CRHS Ramsey B v Valkyrs C
Women’s Bowl
2.05pm @ CRHS Bacchas Colts v Vikings C
3.35pm @ CRHS Harlequins C v Bacchas C
Under-15 Mixed League
Harlequins v Bacchas 12.35 @ KWC
Valkyrs v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 2.05pm @ KWC
Castletown Sabres v Vikings 3.35pm @ KWC
Island fixtures
The Isle of Man over-45s women’s team are back in action off-island this weekend, taking on their Sheffield counterparts in the England Hockey Women's Over-45s Vase competition at Wyncote Sports Ground in Liverpool on Sunday, pushing back at 10.30am.
RACHEL ANDREW