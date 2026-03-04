Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week is made up of the following players after another busy day of action on Saturday.

GOALKEEPER

Richard Speight (Ramsey B) - pulled of a string of quality saves for his side, keeping Ramsey in the game. A great display between the posts.

DEFENCE

Ryan Cadamy (Castletown C) - played in three different positions during his match and was effective in all of them. He spent most of the second half at centre-back and made numerous tackles, clearing the ball with pace and accuracy.

Isla Caine (Harlequins A) - performed brilliantly at the back for the second week in a row and was also heavily involved in attacking play, always offering for the ball and contributing defensively too.

Connor Parfitt (Ramsey A) - worked hard in the middle of the pitch, winning back possession and charging forward with the ball. He covered the whole pitch throughout the game.

MIDFIELD

Emma Hayes (Vikings B) - for a fantastic performance, covering the whole pitch and making great runs along with a positive attitude throughout the match.

Liam Harrison (Valkyrs B) - played some textbook hockey, driving the line and creating multiple goal-scoring opportunities

Oil Christian (Bacchas B) - produced some great attacking play with some nice runs on the base line, creating several good opportunities and also scoring a goal.

Faith Watterson (Castletown A) - worked tirelessly throughout the game, was really strong on the ball in a physical game and kept driving forwards, creating plenty of chances for her side.

Josh Wanklyn (Vikings B) - also drove forward and dragged his team-mates with him, proving instrumental in getting good turnovers to initiate attacks.

ATTACK

Evie Chapple (Harlequins B) - is growing in confidence every game she plays and got into every engagement, refusing to give up.

Sienna Millward (Bacchas B) - her pace up front was described as ‘incredible’ and bagged herself a couple of poacher goals.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 7:

Men’s Cup

11.05am @ NSC Bacchas A v Vikings B

12.35pm @ NSC Vikings A v Castletown A

Women’s Cup

2.05pm @ NSC Valkyrs A v Harlequins A

3.35pm @ NSC Castletown A v Vikings A

Men’s Plate

11.05am @ QEII Ramsey A v Bacchas B

12.35pm @ QEII Castletown B v Harlequins B

Women’s Plate

2.05pm @ QEII Ramsey A v Valkyrs B

12.35pm @ RGS Vikings B v Bacchas B

Men’s Bowl

11.05am @ CRHS Vikings C v Castletown D

12.35pm @ CRHS Ramsey B v Valkyrs C

Women’s Bowl

2.05pm @ CRHS Bacchas Colts v Vikings C

3.35pm @ CRHS Harlequins C v Bacchas C

Under-15 Mixed League

Harlequins v Bacchas 12.35 @ KWC

Valkyrs v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 2.05pm @ KWC

Castletown Sabres v Vikings 3.35pm @ KWC

Island fixtures

The Isle of Man over-45s women’s team are back in action off-island this weekend, taking on their Sheffield counterparts in the England Hockey Women's Over-45s Vase competition at Wyncote Sports Ground in Liverpool on Sunday, pushing back at 10.30am.

RACHEL ANDREW