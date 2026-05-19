Players and supporters gathered at King William’s College on Saturday for Manx Hockey Association’s annual Deb Mark, Barbara Kniveton and James Shimmin Memorial Tournament.
Despite the mixed weather, it was a fantastic day of matches and hockey community spirit.
Eight teams lined up for the over-35s action, featuring a mix of club regulars and some familiar faces who dusted off their sticks to make their return to the pitch for the first time since last year’s event.
After a series of competitive pool matches, the tournament moved into the semi-final stages in which both matches were incredibly closely contested.
In the first matchup, Vikings edged out Saracens 3-2. The second was a dramatic inter-club derby that saw Castletown II beat Castletown I by exactly the same 3-2 scoreline, setting up a final between Vikings and Castletown II.
While Castletown II fought hard in the match, Vikings seemed to find another gear for the final.
They controlled the play throughout the pitch to take a decisive 5-0 victory, marking the third successive year that they have taken home the memorial trophy.
Once again, the organisers are incredibly grateful to Capital International Group for their ongoing sponsorship. The company has backed this tournament for more than three years now and the continued support is very much appreciated by everyone involved in Manx hockey.
Beyond the silverware, the day also generated vital funds for a great cause. Thanks to a charity raffle and generous donations from the teams and players, the event raised an impressive £1,250 on the day for Hospice Isle of Man.
RACHEL ANDREW
- Get free publicity for your team: email your sports stories to [email protected] for a chance to feature in our newspapers and on our websites.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.