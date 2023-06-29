With a full house of 80 entries, the shooting commenced at 9am with each team of four going out in 20-minute intervals, with the last team going out at 3.20pm.
The teams were very mixed, from experienced shooters to people that have never fired a shotgun before, supervised and coached by club members.
At the end of a long day the individual highgun went to Wayne Corlett with 46 points. The first senior was Neil Parsons with 44 who beat Rob Watterson - also 44 - on countback, with James Simpson in third place on 39.
The first vet was Paul Mihailovits on 45, with Peter Kelly second on 40 and Dave Corlett third on 39.
The first woman was Nicky Barnett on 36, with her good friend Jackie Turnbull second on 28 ahead of Sue Doyle in third on 26.
In the junior section Rebecca Ormesher was second on 26, with Joe Faragher taking first place on 33.
In the non-members section, Karl Waggott was third on 36 points with Richie Howland second on 38 but taking first place with 44 was Joe Opitz.
In the handicap section, S Ludbe was third on 48.7 points, with Lisa Pugh second also on 48.7 but it was Alan Scannell who claimed first place also with 48.7, with all three positions decided on countback.
In the team highgun section of the competition, Mihailovits, Peter Alton, John Moore and George Davies finished in third place on 141 points.
In second with 142 points were Nicky and Mark Barnett, Turnbull and Kelly.
But retaining their title of best team with 154 points were Stan and Michael Cross, Will Rand and Neil Parsons who collected a new cup presented in memory of Mike and Margaret Cross.
In the team handicap section third place went to Fred and Karl Waggott, Richie Howland and Wayne Corlett with 139 + 45 handicap for a total of 184.
In second were Mark Cox, Dave Walton, Watterson and Mark Hepworth with 141 +44.9=185.9, but taking the gold medal were Amanda Haxby, Laura Harrison, Graham Smith and Sarah Cubbon with 26+161.6=189.6.
At the end of the event all the medals were presented by Hospice Isle of Man chief executive officer John Knight.
The main sponsors on the day were Laporte for the supply of the clays, Eley Hawk for the cartridges used, NFU Mutual who sponsored the medals, plus Harrison & Garrett for supplying all the burgers, sausages etc.
The club wishes to thank all the sponsors, plus anybody that donated to the event or helped in any way in making it a very enjoyable day in raising more than £3,000 for Hospice Isle of Man.
Peter Kelly