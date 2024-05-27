Ramsey AFC manager Anthony Cooper has paid tribute to his team after the northerners clinched the Hospital Cup on Friday night.
The northerners came from behind to defeat defending champions Laxey 2-1 in the final.
Speaking to the Examiner, Cooper commented: ‘We’ve had good sides over the last few years but for various reasons it just hasn’t clicked until now, so we’ve never truly matched our own expectations.
‘We didn’t have it easy either: St Mary’s took us all the way, Youthie are always tricky and to win out at Andreas has been an almost impossible task for us in recent seasons.
‘Friday was also tight, as expected. Laxey offered the team that many tipped to win the league, and they’ll be there or thereabouts next season, so to manage to get over the line was just pure relief followed by lots of joy throughout the rest of the weekend.
‘For us it feels a big moment. I know the lads put a lot of pressure on themselves to deliver the expectations we set out, so to have that weight lifted somewhat will only help us.
‘We have some real momentum right now, so hopefully we use it well and deliver a big anniversary season next year.
‘As a club we’ve worked harder than ever this season, which I think has shown with our combi completing a double and the first team third behind decent teams in Ayre and Peel who would be competing at the top irrespective of FC Isle of Man.
‘The Hospital Cup is the icing on the cake. As a club we’re all very proud of each other. Personally, I couldn’t thank those around the club enough - Andy, Steve, Hudge, the players, committee, supporters and also the wags for letting the lads commit so much time to it.
‘I’m sure we’ll sit back and remember this season fondly in years to come, but it’s a young squad so they don’t get to stop at that.’