A host nation has been found for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
The centenary edition of the quadrennial international multi-sport event will take place in Amdavad, India.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Commonwealth Sport – also known as the Commonwealth Games Federation – said: ‘The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.
‘India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Amdavad (Ahmedabad), which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.
‘The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games in Birmingham in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.’
In addition to confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also announced that 15-17 sports will feature at the event, the future of which had been in serious doubt over funding issues.
This will follow Commonwealth Sport’s recently concluded Sport Programme Review which outlines the sports which will feature at the Commonwealth Games: athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, table tennis and para table tennis, bowls and para bowls, weightlifting and para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, netball and boxing.
The process to finalise the remainder of the programme will start next month and the full 2030 line-up will be announced next year.
The sports under consideration are: archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball, beach volleyball, cricket t20, cycling, diving, hockey, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, rugby sevens, shooting, squash, triathlon and para triathlon and wrestling.
The host can also propose up to two new or traditional sports.
