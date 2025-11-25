Ramsey Rugby Club began its Under-15s Cheshire Cup campaign with a hard-fought win away to Wilmslow Wolves on Sunday.
The visitors started strongly as their powerful forwards made good yards despite the rain-sodden pitch in Cheshire and soon prop Dan Gilmour crashed over after three minutes, with James Jelski adding the extras to open a 0-7 lead.
The Manx side continued their forward pressure and it soon paid off as number eight Francis Taisia drove over to make it 0-12, before a beautiful kick in behind the defenders from Jelski saw full back Josh Corran race through to score and make it 0-17.
Wilmslow grew into the game before half-time and were rewarded just before the break, scoring a well-worked try which was fabulously converted from the sideline to make it 7-17 at the break.
Both sides continued to battle in the second half, before Ramsey moved the ball wide and Corran skipped clear to score his second and further extend the Manx side’s lead, with Jelski adding the extras again.
Wilmslow narrowed the gap once more when a midfield turnover saw them skip clear and reduce the advantage to 12-24.
But the away team continued to press, with both Broderick Morris and Aaron Chhetri being denied tries by the referee’s whistle.
Wilmslow had defended heroically throughout the match but, as the fatigue started to set in, Ramsey continued to pile on the pressure and tries from Ronin Murray and a second for Gilmour, both converted by Jelski, saw the match end 12-38 to the visitors.
Ramsey will play their quarter-final on January 9, with their opponents yet to be confirmed.
