The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club held a spring one-day event at Andreas Airfield recently.
The event attracted a huge entry despite a lot of the regulars being off-island – indeed, it was good to see so many new faces tackling the three disciplines of dressage, showjumping and cross-country.
Fortunately, the grim forecast didn’t happen - it must have been all the spare clothing everyone packed in preparation for a wetting that kept the rain away.
The day ran to time, with no casualties for the loyal first aid team to deal with. It is most encouraging to see competitors stepping up a level and producing good results which were as follows:
RESULTS
Class 1, Chairmans Cup PC 110 - 1, Isla Caine (Kopper Empress). Best dressage (Isla Caine (Kopper Empress). Class 2, PC100 - 1, Jenny Forbes (Annefields Romeo). Best dressage - Jenny Forbes (Annefields Romeo). Class 3, PC 90 - 1, Hannah Ripley (Carnsdale Tailor Made); 2, Aalish Creer (Cooilingel Pick A Time); 3, Darcey Sutton (Greystones Pilgrim); 4, Lauren Batty (Classic Felix). Best dressage - Hannah Ripley (Carnsdale Tailor Made). Class 4 PC, 80 Junior - 1, Libby Shimmin (Tullabrick Sammi); 2, Amalie Druggan (Tillabrick Bouncer); 3, Breesha Byers (Caperann Karl); 4, Ruby Qualtrough (Hillview Lilly). Best dressage - Libby Shimmin (Tullabrick Sammi). Class 5, PC 80 Senior - 1, Claire Jackson (Riffeylands Playboy); 2, Abbey Haswell (Varvello). Best dressage - Claire Jackson (Riffeylands Playboy). Class 6, PC 70 Junior - 1, Alice Teare (Enbarr Special Star); 2, Lily Roberts (Benaughlin Rambo); 3, Annabelle Byers (Doire Mhianaigh Glen); 4, Grace Quilliam (Drama). Best dressage - Alice Teare (Enbarr Special Star). Class 7, PC 80 Senior - 1, Barbara Eyres (Carnsdale Trendsetter); 2, Gill Corlett (Enbarr Luna Lovegood). Best dressage - Laura Jennings (Glanvyrnwy Desert Storm). Class 8, PC 55 Junior - 1, Ruby Corkish (Stadmorslow Ellemea); 2, Miley Cowell (Lady Liberty); 3, Miley Cowell (Oreo); 4, Willow Curphey (Conrhenny Alice Springz). Best dressage - Breesha Byers (Joker). Class 9, PC 55 Senior - 1, Clair Scott (Fleur); 2, Susie Saunders (Toots). Best dressage - Claire Scott (Fleur). Class 10A, PC 40 Junior - 1, Evie Groves (Enbarr Jack Sparrow); 2, George Jackson (Senny Wilma); 3, Dottie Pepper (Jed); 4, Alice Teare (Ballasyre Duke). Best dressage - Darcy Morgan-Jones (Conrhenny Follican). Class 10B, PC 40 Senior - 1, Nicola Chatel (Kemysfawr Coco). Best dressage - Nicola Chatel (Kemysfawr Coco). Class 11, PC 30 - 1, Freya Clumpus (Milford Fair Jazmine). Best dressage - Chloe Nicholson (Wynswood Zephline Rose). Class 12, Lead Rein One Day Event - 1, Bessie Murphy (Milford Fair Jazmine); 2, Clementine Bailey (Cwmllyfell Sabrina); 3, Hope Curphey (Bear); 4, Jake Cringle (Anner Park Prince). Best dressage - Bessie Murphy (Milford Fair Jazmine). Class 13, Lead Rein Combined Training - 1, Jake Cringle (Dealside Dora); 2, Holly Holmes (Tom Thumb). Best dressage - Dealside Dora.
- The next event will be a hunter trial this Saturday, May 16 which is open to non-members, featuring classes from 30cm to 1m.
This will be the second event in the Pony Club Challenge and, due to circumstances beyond the club’s control, it will also count as the final round for the Manx Horse Council League.
This event will include teams for both the Pony Club challenge and the Manx Horse Council League.
Competitors can still be in a team for both – if in a team for both, the nominated round will count towards both leagues (no additional rounds required).
ALICE CORRIN
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