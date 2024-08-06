Illiam Quayle is contesting the televised Motorrad F900 R Cup at Thruxton this weekend.
The class is integrated with the BSB meeting and Quayle be riding for Themotorbikebuyers.co.uk team run by Charlie Hopkins. The young Manxman is using the event to learn the Hampshire circuit as he has never been there before.
He recently enjoyed a solid meeting at Brands Hatch on the Manx Legend Racing Honda Fireblade.
The meeting, held on the long GP circuit at the Kent track, formed round five of the No Limits Championship.
Only four weeks after his collarbone was plated following a spill at Croft, he came away with a ninth and two 10th place finishes, testament to his dedication and determination to get fit.
He holds onto sixth place in the overall championship, with next round at Ty Croes, Anglesey the week after Thruxton.
Illy expresses his ongoing thanks to all his sponsors.