The TT’s most successful rider is to receive an MBE.
Thirty three-time winner Michael Dunlop was named in the King’s Birthday Honours list on Friday.
‘No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100% on and off the track.
‘To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.
‘From the beginning, I’ve driven myself to become the best rider I can be, with the goal of becoming the greatest at the TT.
‘At the same time, I’ve always carried the pride of keeping the Dunlop name at the top of the sport.
‘This journey hasn’t been easy but the results speak for themselves. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part in it: my team, my sponsors, my family, my friends, and the fans who’ve stood by me through it all.’
Dunlop won four races at this year’s event, continuing his recent domination of the Supertwin and Supersport classes.
The Northern Irishman becomes the latest TT competitor to be awarded a gong, with current competitors John McGuinness and Maria Costello both receiving MBEs in recent years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.