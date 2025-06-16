Peter Hickman has revealed what caused the qualifying crash that saw his TT come to an abrupt end two and half weeks ago.
The incident resulted in the session immediately being red flagged.
He was taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he was treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries before being discharged a couple of days later.
Posting on social media on Monday, Hickman said: ‘It’s been two and a half weeks since I had quite a fast crash at the TT.
‘Condition-wise I’m not too bad. I’ve got quite a lot of broken bones - I’ve broken my left collarbone, my left scapula, my shoulder blade is in three pieces. I also broke three ribs and four vertebrate in my back - so not ideal.
‘I just want to say a massive thanks to the marshals and medics that looked after me at the time. They did a fantastic job and really looked after me.
‘I don’t remember much about the crash because I was knocked out and I don’t remember the lap leading up to it.
‘The first time I properly woke up I was in hospital, which was a bit of a new experience for me. In my 25-year career I’ve not been knocked out before, but these things happen.
‘I’ve still got some blackness and swelling under my eyes and I’m pretty battered and bruised all over.’
‘Thanks also to all the fans that have sent messages of support. I can’t reply to everyone, but I do genuinely read them. So thank you very much if you have sent a message, it really means the world.’
Explaining what caused the crash, Hickman added: ‘I crashed just after the Kerrowmoar left, through the next right. Unfortunately it was a component failure, so it wasn’t actually my fault.
‘The team are doing some more analysis on it at the minute, but it wasn’t the faring which was speculated as the cause at the time of the crash.
‘It wasn’t oil either. I know a lot of people thought they saw smoke. Unfortunately it was a bracket that holds the exhaust in place. It didn’t come loose but it seems like it broke and pushed the exhaust into the reel wheel and popped the rear tyre.
‘That’s what caused the crash.
‘It’s not ideal at all, but I’ve been going to the TT for 10 years and this is the first major problem that I’ve had [touch wood].
‘It’s just one of those things.
‘I want to thank the 8TEN Racing team - they’ve looked after me loads and what happened was none of the guys fault at all.