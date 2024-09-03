Illiam Quayle scored two top-10 finishes in round seven of the No Limits short circuit road racing championship over the weekend at Oulton Park.
Riding the Manx Legends Racing Honda Fireblade, he recorded solid ninth and 10th place finishes to consolidate eighth overall in the standings with one round remaining at Donington Park in early October.
In the meantime he has received a wild card entry for the British Superstock Championship round at Oulton the weekend after next.
Honda Racing UK’s Dean and Nathan Harrison are both set to contest that event, along with the concluding two BSB rounds at Donington and Brands Hatch - Nathan in the Superstock class and Dean in Supersport.
The latter went well at Cadwell Park over the recent Bank Holiday weekend, finishing fourth in the 600 class on the Sunday a mere 0.064 of a second off the podium. But he clipped a kerb and went down in Sunday’s race, without injury.