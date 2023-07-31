The inaugural Isle of Man Pickleball Festival will take place at the National Sports Centre next month.
Pickleball is the fastest growing racket sport in the USA, England and here in the Isle of Man.
It’s a mix of tennis, table tennis and badminton, which pits two or four players (singles or doubles) against one another to hit a perforated ball over a net on a court about half the size of a tennis court.
It can be played indoors or outdoors.
Over the weekend of September 9-10, the festival will take place across eight courts at the NSC, starting at 8.30am on the Saturday morning.
Doubles games will be played until 6pm, matching players of similar abilities based on a self-assessed level. The timings will be the same on the Sunday.
This festival has attracted participants from across the British Isles and play will be of a social nature, with no round-robins, leagues or knockouts, so no trophies or medals will be awarded.
The aim is to promote the growth and development of pickleball in the Isle of Man through an inclusive, enjoyable event that brings people together from the island and adjacent lands, and celebrates the sport’s unique combination of skill, strategy and fun.
The organising committee would like to thank the following for their generous sponsorship: Department for Enterprise, Align for Life and the Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Club.
Thanks also to local companies who have donated raffle prizes, a list of which can be found on the festival’s website. The proceeds of the raffle will be donated to Hospice Isle of Man.
To find out more about the inaugural Isle of Man Pickleball Festival and to confirm your place, visit https://www.pickleballfestival.im or email [email protected]