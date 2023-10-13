Isle of Man equestrian Yasmin Ingham has qualified two horses for next year’s Olympics in Paris.
The 26-year-old, who was crowned eventing world champion last year, has long been aiming to book her place at the 2024 Games in the French capital.
And the Manxwoman confirmed her plane ticket to Paris with a second-place finish at the recent Blenheim International Horse Trials on board Banzai Du Loir.
Now, Ingham has also qualified a second horse – Rehy DJ – for the Olympics after the pair helped Great Britain win a silver medal at the FEI Nations Cup in Holland last weekend.
Both Banzai du Loir and Rehy DJ are owned by Janette Chinn and the Sue Davis Fund.
The equestrian events at the Paris Olympics, which take place from July 27 to August 6, 2024 are being held in the grounds of Palace of Versailles.